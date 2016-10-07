The very necessary renvoation of an ugly old home

This dull and dreary looking apartment went from dilapidated to amazing, and this homify before and after feature shows us the possibility of elegance and gorgeous design that’s is possible with the help of some expert architects. The interior is more than just liveable, it’s breathtaking, clean and organised. The home is the epitome of minimalist design, with all the comforts of modern living incorporated into the living space too. Would you like to see more? Well, then continue reading and prepare to be stunned!
The entire space looked outdated and neglected, from the boring fixtures to the ugly furnishings. The colour palette does nothing to the design, making this home seem unwelcoming and unattractive. But wait until you see the end result.
The revamp has left this living room magically transformed. The fantastic amount of natural light adds a cosy effect that is warm and welcoming, while the use of wooden panels in a light colour opens the area up, making it seem a lot more spacious too. The simple, classy furniture is the perfect fit for this minimalist version of the apartment, and its style is just comfortable and attractive.
One of the ways in which you know that the revamp has created a gorgeous impact on the style of a room, is by viewing it in artificial light. And this image perfectly captures the harmonious décor of the space, while showing off its versatile atmosphere of cosy charm and elegance. The open plan living space of the modern apartment is definitely chic and stylish.
The dining area is located in a corner of the living room and faces the kitchen. The lovely glazing allows the room to be bathed in natural light throughout the day, while the wall design with the built-in shelves saves a lot of space too. The simple dining table and black chairs make for a comfortable yet cosy setting, a great space for a hearty meal and lovely conversation.
The bedroom décor here is all about comfortable and relaxation, and although the space may be limited, it is big on style. The all-white walls create the perfect cheery effect, while the lamp provides a radiant illumination. The grey carpet is used as an alternative to white, creating a neutral colour palette that is simple yet bright and comforting. A great space to end up after a long day.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook. But this elegant ivory toned bathroom is truly sensational in its simplicity. The illumination and placement of the mirror is perfect, creating a bright and space enhancing effect on the bathroom, while a wall cabinet is a great storage space for all bathroom essentials.