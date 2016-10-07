10 stunning colours for South African living rooms

Is your living room area tired, boring and in the need of a splash of colour or vibrant upgrade? Well, in this Ideabook we consider some colourful and attractive features for the South African living room, which are ideal to get the space looking attractive and full of life again. Have you ever considered a colour that is most suited to your personality? And if you consider the colour wheel, as well as the emotion that each colour represents, then there may just be an amazing colour that you create the home experience and décor that you adore!