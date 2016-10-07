Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 stunning colours for South African living rooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Walls
Loading admin actions …

Is your living room area tired, boring and in the need of a splash of colour or vibrant upgrade? Well, in this Ideabook we consider some colourful and attractive features for the South African living room, which are ideal to get the space looking attractive and full of life again. Have you ever considered a colour that is most suited to your personality? And if you consider the colour wheel, as well as the emotion that each colour represents, then there may just be an amazing colour that you create the home experience and décor that you adore!

1. Aqua

Rack BPP 21, BRV Móveis BRV Móveis HouseholdHomewares MDF Multicolored
BRV Móveis

BRV Móveis
BRV Móveis
BRV Móveis

Aqua colour walls are the way to go for that home that aims to be reminiscent of a beach getaway, it’s bright and bold and will work well with any living room furniture choice.

2. Blue

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love the effect that a beautiful deep blue wall can have on your living room, then this marine inspired choice is calming and comforting.

3. Tangerine

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Considering a colour that evokes summer splendour? Then tangerine might just be the bright and breezy colourful effect for your home that is inspirational, warm and friendly.

4. Green

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

If plants and fresh décor is what you’re after, then you cannot go wrong with gorgeous green as a character enhancing feature for living room.

5. Purple

StripesXL, ESTAhome.nl ESTAhome.nl Walls
ESTAhome.nl

ESTAhome.nl
ESTAhome.nl
ESTAhome.nl

Go for purple to enhance a luxurious and beautiful element of décor in your fantastic design. You don’t have to go with purple walls, but the addition of lush cushions and curtains could be all it takes.

6. Yellow

Kinder, das große Glück der Welt, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Yellow
benuta GmbH

benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH

This colour represents happiness and a welcoming environment! So go for some sunshine inspired decor to brighten up your interior on a cloudy day.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pink

Pink Lilac, www.momentaufnehmer.de www.momentaufnehmer.de Living roomAccessories & decoration
www.momentaufnehmer.de

www.momentaufnehmer.de
www.momentaufnehmer.de
www.momentaufnehmer.de

Pink could just be the best colour to perk up your boring living room walls, it’s lovely and when accompanied with a perfect floral arrangement, this décor would be sensational.

8. Indigo

Die Farbe Blau - ein unschlagbarer Klassiker , TapetenStudio.de TapetenStudio.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
TapetenStudio.de

TapetenStudio.de
TapetenStudio.de
TapetenStudio.de

Indigo is comforting and calming to the body, mind and soul, while being bright and striking too.

9. Peachy pearl

wallpaper, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

U2
U2
U2

It’s a subdued choice, but the peachy pearl colour creates an attractive and eye catching effect on the home too. But, interior designers adore the effect when paired with some warm and cosy afternoon sun.

10. Black

Viocero | Antago CH Table & Desk Lamp, VIOCERO VIOCERO
VIOCERO

Viocero | Antago CH Table & Desk Lamp

VIOCERO
VIOCERO
VIOCERO

A minimalist décor will be even more sleek and stylish with bold black walls. It has a professional atmosphere that is simple yet sophisticated. How’s that for unique? If you need more decor inspiration, then these: 40 Stylish and Spectacular Living Spaces will amaze you.

Horror gallery: ​24 unforgivable decorating mistakes
Which colour do you feel most attracted to?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks