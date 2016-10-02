Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 wonderful kitchen ideas that you can directly copy

homify Magazine homify Magazine
homify KitchenTables & chairs
Loading admin actions …

If you want to take some inspirational and practical ideas for ease of use in your kitchen decor then this guide is a rational solution to your problem and serves as the right spot for learning. The guide introduces you some practical ideas that earn more spacious fields, add functionality and are also easier to coordinate with the system usage. Let us go through this list of ideas and solutions that will become a boon for your kitchen storage.

Original article by Suzanne RH for homify India. 

1. Additional Portable Stalls

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Switchable and expandable kitchen countertops come out to be a very useful item in terms of gaining space in the kitchen counter. They can be user to prepare food, beverages, cutting veggies or other items while cooking and can be turned off whenever not needed. 

2. Rack Mounted Spice Rack

Bill, Steckregal, nordprodukt.de nordprodukt.de KitchenStorage
nordprodukt.de

nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de

The kitchen tends to store several items and junks, that are smaller in size and used regularly, than any other part of the house and thus, they fall amongst the indispensable element for a practical system. This easily mountable open rack spice table in different color might be preferred. It offer practical as well as easy to use opportunity that help you save the spice space from the counter.

3.Corner Drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

In a small and narrow kitchen, functionality ratio might appear low in the nook and corner areas. However, if rationally designed from a functional perspective, it can become a practical and lovely space as a small corner drawer for the utensils. To be used according to the needs of any and all kitchenware, cutlery drawers corner can create practical solutions.

4.Practical Hangers: For Knives, Spatulas and Whiffs

Klemmleiste TIUBI, Groegl Upcycling Groegl Upcycling KitchenStorage
Groegl Upcycling

Groegl Upcycling
Groegl Upcycling
Groegl Upcycling

Without taking up space in your drawer or closets, hangers, if used in a practical manner, are quite useful and ordinary at the same time. Without a need of mixing up the entire drawer of cupboard during cooking, you can easily get extra and well-organized space to take the hanger for placing knives, spatulas, whiffs, and bigger spoon.

5.Optimal Use of Space with Smart Drawers

Ordnung ist das ganze Leben, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen KitchenCabinets & shelves
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

Take advantage of smart drawer to assess the remaining free space under the kitchen sink. You can use this space efficiently to the ideal arrangement of shelves and drawers for cleaning products.

6.Drawers and Shelves of Different Size

Ordnung ist das ganze Leben, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen KitchenCabinets & shelves
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

This drawer model that offers you storage facility for kitchen products as per the size and need and still very much attractive for installation. Place your jars, spices, legumes, soup, noodles, canned spices and others products together that have similar characteristics.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.Retractable Wings

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sliding or opened tables provide practical ease of use, especially in a small kitchen. They don't take up any space whenever not needed and can be easily closed by pushing the sliding table top or you can gain additional space by removing the wing panel.

8.Under the Counter Trolley

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A portable trolley that allows you to store materials within and can be stored under the kitchen counter is also a great idea for many of us.

9.Extend the Service Counter

MISCELLANEOUS HOME PROJECT, HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO Modern kitchen
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO

HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO
HİSARİ DESIGN STUDIO

Kitchen Islands are diagnosed for quite practical uses and extended counter services save space and material in both the frame. The kitchen planners at homify have different styles designed for regular kitchens.

10.Space Saving Table Top

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

To get a rational design, space is important for smaller kitchens. Having a space saving table top that is apt to store the cutlery and other crockeries to be used while dining will do its bit.

11.Rational Functional Shelves

Kitchen LOLA 38 Hotel Kitchen
LOLA 38 Hotel

Kitchen

LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

Do not forget to save space on the ground floor and wall decor for your kitchen. Fill in the gaps with functional shelf design. Decorative shelf with a highly functional solution for small kitchens, as well as the presentation, moves to ease of property.

Get more ideas for your kitchen here

​The very small house that knows how to live large
Which of these ideas do you think is the best? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks