8 Feng Shui tricks to attract money into your home

homify Kitchen
Before we get started with this article, we have to tell you that we can't guarantee that following these tips will result in you getting richer but you will definitely have a stylish and beautiful home. Perhaps that's why so many interior designers still use Feng Shui as a guiding principle.

In all honesty, if adding some pretty gold accents to our living room could improve our chances of winning the lottery, we're in! With nothing to lose, why not take a look at these ideas and see which you might be willing to try yourself?

Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK. 

1. Keep your entrance neat and clean

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

According to Feng Shui, for money to feel welcome and able to easily enter your home, a neat and clean entrance is a must.

It makes sense and who actually wants a dirty or cluttered front door anyway?

2. Decorate with red, green or violet

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style dining room
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Which colour you choose will be a matter of personal preference but all three of these hues are said to be natural money magnets.

This dining room makes it look easy and stylish to welcome money into your home!

3. Accessories with gold elements

Zebra Shades / Blinds Louverline Blinds Living roomAccessories & decoration
Louverline Blinds

Zebra Shades / Blinds

Louverline Blinds
Louverline Blinds
Louverline Blinds

Gold accents, such as traditional coins, are thought to help money flow into your home. Furthermore, they'll also look great and super luxe! 

Perhaps it's a case of money going to money?

4. Clean kitchens are mandatory

Residência Jardim Botânico 02, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern kitchen Ceramic Orange
Adoro Arquitetura

Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

According to Feng Shui principles, kitchens are directly related to the accumulation of wealth so they have to be kept clean and uncluttered at all times in order to allow money to circulate.

Perhaps you could combine two elements together and create a minimalist red kitchen?

5. A place for everything

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Order is vital in the Feng Shui world so it will come as no surprise that everything in your kitchen needs to have a designated home and be monitored to ensure freshness and date compliance.

Spoiled food must not be allowed to ruin the fresh vibe in your kitchen!

6. Free movement is the key

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Clean lines and easy to navigate spaces will help to channel money through your home.

If you leave a lot of clutter and belongings in the way, the positive flow will be disrupted,  thereby stunting your ability to receive wealth.

7. Attend to your taps

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenSinks & taps
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Any taps or faucets in and around your home must be attended to in order to prevent leaks.

Water is an element directly linked to money so a leaking tap is effectively your money being washed down the drain!

8. Embrace a little joy

PLANTAS YJARDÍN, Cuantatienda Cuantatienda Garden Plant pots & vases
Cuantatienda

Cuantatienda
Cuantatienda
Cuantatienda

Joyful colour accents are vital for creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in your home, not only for money, but guests too.

Don't be afraid to go for it with bright accessories, such as vases or house plants.

For more Feng Shui inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Experimenting With Feng Shui In The Bedroom.

What do you think of these tips? Will you use them in your own home? Let us know!

