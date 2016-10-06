Your browser is out-of-date.

21 cosy bedroom ideas you'll want to copy (like, right now!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Your bedroom should be the perfect hideaway of serenity and comfort. And in this Ideabook, we look at ideas to get your bedroom and bed cosy, stylish and absolutely inviting. There’s nothing quite like curling up in bed to read that novel or magazine, how about catching up with your favourite TV show? Think of your bedroom as a place to relax and enjoy your alone time, guilty pleasure or even just sleep, and what better way to do so than to have an elegant bedroom décor that is warm and welcoming.

1. Textile mix and match

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style bedroom
One of the easiest ways to emphasise and enhance the atmosphere of your bedroom is by including some amazing and colourful textiles for a cosy effect, this is an ideal choice when the rest of your bedroom décor is neutral.

2. Designate your space

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
If you have a studio apartment then you will know the importance of creating a private space in your home. Designate a bedroom area through a rug or elevated space and the home will be so much more relaxing.

3. Natural materials

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
Incorporating natural materials into the décor is an excellent way to get the room looking more cosy, opt for affordable alternatives such as wicker baskets for storage, while plants add a fresh look to a boring space too.

4. Exposed wood

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style bedroom
There is something so calming and attractive about raw and unfinished wood in the décor that makes it a tranquil space, almost like our very own log cabin experience, but on a daily basis. Consider your room an escape from the city life experience.

5. Sober effect

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The interior designers of this bedroom opted to promote everything from serenity and style to an intimate and comfy space. Now just to enjoy the view through the large window.

6. Plaid perfect

homify Minimalist bedroom
Although plaid may not be our go to décor choice for the bedroom, the multidimensional design can definitely make a statement in any home space.

7. Faux fur

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
So you may not have a furry friend to cosy up with at night, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the feeling of fur, opt for the faux effect and your bedroom will be even softer.

8. Throw it on

Products, Nyblom Kollén AB Nyblom Kollén AB Rustic style bedroom
A comfortable throw is plush and pretty, you may just never want to leave your bed!

9. The rug

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Shaggy rugs and cosy carpets add a textured effect to the bedroom, making it simply soft and elegant.

10. Truly textures

Skyfall Bedroom Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style bedroom
Awaken your senses! Add some textured materials to the bedroom, and you’ll definitely know where everything is, even during the dead of night.

11. Lavish in luxury

Traditional Boudoir International Soft Furnishers Classic style bedroom
If you adore everything lavish and opulent, then these fabrics could just recreate that royal masterpiece décor that you’ve always dreamed about.

12. Curtains

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bedroom
Another royal inspired means of separating your space is a bed curtain. This is perfect to keep mosquitoes at bay, while also creating an enchanting effect.

13. Wooden aspect

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
Wood is an essential aspect for building a home, but by including a variety of different wooden tones in the décor, your home will be calm and elegant.

14. Lighting

The master bedroom Zodiac Design Modern style bedroom
Lighting is key to making a living space more comfortable and elegant, and natural lighting is great for enhancing the cosiness of a room too. Soft and romantic artificial light might just be the perfect alternative during the evening.

15. Fireplace feature

Master Bedroom Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style bedroom
While a fireplace may not always be seen in a bedroom, it doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t create a welcome effect during the cold winter months, and less face it, snuggling up in front of a fire is just the epitome of romance.

16. Rustic comfort

The main mezzanine bedroom Beech Architects Country style bedroom
A rustic inspired setting is comfortable and stylish and aside from the cosiness factor, this bedroom will just be elegant.

17. View loving

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Waking up with a gorgeous view is something to look forward to, so if you lucky enough to have some awesome landscape in your line of sight, then include that in your home.

18. Brick incorporated

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
A brick accent wall is a fantastic way to include a bohemian vibe into your décor. And if you feel this may be a bit too harsh for your overall character, then soften the brick wall with some lovely earthy tones and a comfy rug.

19. Neutral palette

Master bedroom Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style bedroom Flax/Linen Grey
A neutral colour palette is a great way to keep your bedroom décor tasteful and trendy, while also making way for some relaxation. Go for all-white walls and your simple colours will be even more outstanding.

20. Extra sleeping space

Sleigh Bed Low, THE STORAGE BED THE STORAGE BED Country style bedroom
A day bed is a great way to optimise sleeping space for visitors, in your bedroom without the uncomfortable blow up mattress. Allowing you to enjoy your king-sized bed in peace, while your guests are welcome to catch up on some sleep too.

21. Velvet vibe

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
As we come to the end of this Ideabook, we need to have a look at one of our go to headboard options, the velvet effect is visually stunning, and it will also allow your bedroom to have a regal appearance. How’s that for striking? These are: 11 awesome and affordable bedroom storage ideas for your home.

Which cosy bedroom decor would you go for?

