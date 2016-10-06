21 cosy bedroom ideas you'll want to copy (like, right now!)

Your bedroom should be the perfect hideaway of serenity and comfort. And in this Ideabook, we look at ideas to get your bedroom and bed cosy, stylish and absolutely inviting. There’s nothing quite like curling up in bed to read that novel or magazine, how about catching up with your favourite TV show? Think of your bedroom as a place to relax and enjoy your alone time, guilty pleasure or even just sleep, and what better way to do so than to have an elegant bedroom décor that is warm and welcoming.