20 smart and affordable wardrobe ideas (that are easy to copy!)

Storage spaces are a must-have in any home, bedroom or living space. But if you have kids, you need to make the storage conducive to the things they love, this means more than just getting the storage the right colour and style, but also making it easily accessible and organised. This is a stepping stone for your child to learn about neatness and keeping a room tidy, they will need to want to use their fun designer storage features. So in this Ideabook, we look at 20 ideal dressers and closets for your kids bedroom. You may want to ask their opinion before picking a colour that you think they will love, by including them in the process they will be a bit more excited to get organised.