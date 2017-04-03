7 easy DIY ways to improve your garden (no woodworking!)

DIY in the garden sounds like a lot of fun until we get down to actually doing it, that's when it gets hard—particularly when there's woodworking involved.

You know the importance of ensuring your house’s exterior is up to date: paintwork still good, windows bright and shiny… but what about your greens?

Any house’s aesthetic value immediately ascends with the addition of a great garden – a green, soft spot (however big or small) that allows you to get close to nature, even if you live in the hustle and bustle of the big city.

But whoever said that your garden should be nothing more than a flowerbed and a few stepping stones? With the right tools (and the right ideas), your garden can become the outside wing of your residence, a must-be-included area when giving your next new guest a tour of your home.

Let’s take a look at seven stunning ideas to transform even the smallest, dullest garden into a striking, serene sanctuary – and a prided extension of your house.