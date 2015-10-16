Lovely modern charm

One sometimes might get the feeling of What the… ? when looking at a modern building. Where is the charm and beauty from buildings in Colonial area. Or when looking at buildings, going further back in history it wasn't just a building, it was something that told a story—it told the visitor exactly who the person was that lives there or what type of place it is. Here is the problem with most modern buildings, all individuality is gone - flats, housing complexes and even offices became uniform.

Now, it doesn't need to be this way. Modern houses doesn't need to be ugly and uniform to all the other places out there, it can have charm and be welcoming. This is what French designer Emilie Bigorne did with this charming U-shaped house. This was done with the minimal plants, and green, green grass and big windows and doors, leading into the house.