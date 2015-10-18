Having a wood-burning stove in your kitchen (or anywhere in your house where visitors are sure to flock) is what many consider a dream come true, and just enhances any social event you’re planning to have, however small or large the gathering.

So, whether it’s the size of your house or your personal taste that makes you opt for a wood-burning stove, check out these options that will not only fire up your barbeque passion, but are sure to give your meal that special aroma and distinctive taste.

Today we take a look at 10 terrific grills and wood-burning stoves to add some remarkable flavour to your house – or garden!