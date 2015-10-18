Having a wood-burning stove in your kitchen (or anywhere in your house where visitors are sure to flock) is what many consider a dream come true, and just enhances any social event you’re planning to have, however small or large the gathering.
So, whether it’s the size of your house or your personal taste that makes you opt for a wood-burning stove, check out these options that will not only fire up your barbeque passion, but are sure to give your meal that special aroma and distinctive taste.
Today we take a look at 10 terrific grills and wood-burning stoves to add some remarkable flavour to your house – or garden!
All materials brought together to create this beauty (compliments of Barbecue franchise) play their part to create a fine balance of artistic, rough, yet tasteful country style. The design looks captivating and inviting (a fine marriage between white wall and busy brick), and just begs to be used for that next social event. A hot little construction that is sure to become even hotter once that wood catches flame.
Is there anybody who’d oppose to this country character proudly standing in their backyard?
Brought to you by The Braai Man , our 2nd option aims to captivate! This structure almost has a kitchen-like quality to it, with adequate spacing and open surfaces for those essential elements you may need on your way to preparing that piece of steak.
An inviting model that promises a unique flavour (to both your meat and your event), this design encloses your socialising in front of the fire in a warm and unique embrace. And let’s not leave out that glowing contrast between black and golden-brown timber, culminating in an unforgettable option.
Who can refuse using this beauty?
The Braai Man spoils us yet again with this perfect arrangement of stones to create an original yet memorable structure. The dark iron delightfully teases the abundance of (mostly) grey stone pieces, which not only promises a memorable event with friends and family, but also an aesthetically pleasing backdrop.
The clear, flat surfaces offer some seating options, or adequate space to put all that wood you’ll no doubt be using on this little creation.
Tip: to add some charm to a light-coloured backdrop as pictured above, throw in some bright decor: couches, cushions and colourful table cloths (hot red, anyone?) can insert a bright glow to your barbeque evening.
We venture inside for a more sophisticated look and feel, brought to you by Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris. The country style is perfectly represented here by the wood-burning stove embedded in the one wall, and contrasts playfully with the modern decor of the room – just look at those hanging lights, table, bar, and wall decoration.
This is a prime option for those looking to enjoy their socialising by having two different styles in one setting – along with some prime grilling, of course.
Whether you want to have your next barbeque session insidoors or out in the garden, this quirky little creation, courtesy of Russian professionals Bureau GN, is sure to add a fun flavour!
Located in the centre is where the magic happens (can you smell that wood?), surrounded by convenient and wooden flat surfaces to place your bowls or cooking utensils, as well as round circular holders (above the fire) that can turn either way in order to heat up some additional pots and dishes.
Whatever your patio decor taste, this model is sure to fit in just perfectly!
For a more rustic approach to your wood-fire sessions, why not consider this Italian stallion, brought to you by the professionals at Studio Di Progettazione? The oven is neatly enclosed by a warm selection of stone bricks, with ample space for your wood right under it (hidden behind a white cloth).
The extractor hood loyally watches over your grilling, and dutifully collects any gasses rising up from the burner. And just when you think it’s complete, they decided to throw in a stone sink for added convenience.
For that sleek and shiny approach to a barbeque, we look to the French – Lebarbecue, to be precise. A great example of what a wood-burning stove can look like with a modern makeover, the elegance and neatness of the metal makes a promise that any meal barbequed here will look good – and that you will look good while barbequing it!
Combined with the warmness of the brick background, dark wooden flooring, and stylish glass fencing, this model will make any urban dweller wish they had one of these babies on their high-rise terrace.
Who says you can’t have some foliage with your fire? Brazilian architect Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris dares to bring us this modern model that proudly states a stylish element of serenity.
Complete with spacious shelves for your vegetation collection (or cooking utensils), this griller, although perfectly suited to the exteriors, can feel as equally welcoming indoors with its pale stone finishing.
A quick glance almost makes it seem like a television unit instead of a griller, but rest assured that its cooking capabilities are just what you need to ensure a great meal (and time) for your guests.
Forget sleek and modern models—Fabrilor Iberica takes us back to warm, earthy tones with this characteristic brick creation. Resembling a quaint and comfy little kitchen, this model could be described as ‘rustic meets cosy’.
Working with a simple (yet practical) design, this wood-burning stove will be just as comfortable on the patio overlooking the swimming pool as it will be in your indoor entertainment area. An added sink, with some adequate shelf space, ensures you have everything within arm’s reach for your next barbeque event.
And for those seeking the minimalistic approach when it comes to firing up a grill with friends, Soc Bou delivers to us this sleek, slim model. Less is more, after all! The smooth, shiny surfaces suggest a touch of modernism (just look at that ultra sexy tap), and presents a clean space that is sure to become filled once those flames get hot.
Deliciously contrasting against the busy stone background, it becomes clear that this model will look good just about anywhere where a good grill is needed!
