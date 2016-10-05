A very simple but very beautiful Pretoria home (with ideas to copy!)

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a simple yet rustic inspired country cottage, located in Pretoria, South Africa. It's a great place to enjoy simple living and vintage charm, and everything from the decor to the furniture is the epitome of rustic. The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and charming scenery, making this cottage an idyllic getaway from the hustle of the busy city streets. The architects ensured that the simplicity of this home is its main attraction. Would you like to see more? Well, then continue reading this Ideabook.
The garden of this cottage is made to be enjoyed. Take a brisk walk to get the morning started or opt for a weekend picnic with your loved ones. The rustic facade is the perfect fit for this elegant and charming outdoor space, almost blending into the landscape of this country setting.
Just because this home looks small and simple doesn't mean that it actually is. The double storey house is attractive from all angles, while the living space welcomes light through the fantastic glazing. Can you just imagine taking in the fresh air from the comfort of that bench? Or how about catching a full tan on the grass while reading your favourite book?
Keep warm on those chilly winter evenings with this elegant fireplace. It may just be the only modern addition to the simply styled home, but it's just perfect. The high gabled ceiling, and old fashioned furniture could make you feel as if you're sitting in your grandma's house again, and the wooden French doors adds a sensationally charming effect to the room.
What would a vintage styled home be without a lovely library? This living room is comfortable, relaxing yet stylish and functional. Just choose a great read from the selection and sit back, enjoying the serenity of the space and the fresh air that enters the wonderful space. Curling up on the sofa with a cup of hot cocoa has never been this surreal!
Crisp white bed linen is the best and most neutral styled effect for a modern looking bedroom decor. A room with this much natural beauty from the sunshine and landscape doesn't need much else. Floor sweeping curtains deck the walls in neutral colours adding privacy to the space. And wall mounted bedside lamps allow for reading in bed, a fantastic decor addition for insomniacs.
If you ever lived in a farmhouse, you'll know that an outdoor bathroom is just part of the experience. This rustic tap means you'll have to venture outdoors on a chilly on morning to brush your teeth, and while this may not be ideal for many, it's that morning fresh air that wakes you up with amazing vigour.