11 kitchens perfect for the South African family

The typical modern South African family enjoys the important things in life. This includes everything from family time, Sunday lunches and dinners and even the regular braai night. A South African kitchen therefore needs to take into consideration the time and effort that goes into a successful impromptu family event, the storage needed for extra groceries and of course the seating space that makes conversation with loved ones a perfect yet easy occurrence. These 11 kitchens are a great start as inspiration for your own home, whether you love anything from rustic to minimalist, the homify team has you covered.