11 kitchens perfect for the South African family

The typical modern South African family enjoys the important things in life. This includes everything from family time, Sunday lunches and dinners and even the regular braai night. A South African kitchen therefore needs to take into consideration the time and effort that goes into a successful impromptu family event, the storage needed for extra groceries and of course the seating space that makes conversation with loved ones a perfect yet easy occurrence. These 11 kitchens are a great start as inspiration for your own home, whether you love anything from rustic to minimalist, the homify team has you covered.
Simple, neutral colours and a tasteful design is a must have in your family friendly kitchen, a rustic style is a longstanding choice that will remain trendy years down the line.
This light loving and elegant kitchen design is perfection, and the fantastic amount of space and storage will ensure that everything has its place.
Not all homes have enough space for a large kitchen, but that doesn't mean a compact kitchen cannot be excellently laid out and functional too.
This eclectic kitchen design is gorgeous and practical. The interior designers ensured that light is a major aesthetic factor to the layout of this space.
A sosy country style kitchen is a tribute to old fashioned family values, and these wooden accents add authenticity to the great decor. Just think about the aroma of freshly baked bread and some of your favourite warm desserts!
A sophisticated and modern kitchen seems to be the norm in urban apartments, but this is sensational design is spacious and inviting too.
The kitchen design doesn't have to be standard and boring, consider something quirky and unique to represent the character and fun family dynamic.
A wooden kitchen is something that can be modern or rustic in style, in depends on the rest of the decor and accent choices to make the space come alive.
One sure way to get your kitchen looking more spacious is to incorporate all-white cabinets and lots of natural light into the design. This example has nailed the plan perfectly!
If you fancy yourself as an amateur Gordon in the making, then you need to have a sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen to express and work on your knife skills of course.
We mentioned before that a South African kitchen would need to be a space for family time, and what better way then by including a dining area within the kitchen zone? 8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore could solve your decor problem.