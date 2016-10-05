Your browser is out-of-date.

11 kitchens perfect for the South African family

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
The typical modern South African family enjoys the important things in life. This includes everything from family time, Sunday lunches and dinners and even the regular braai night. A South African kitchen therefore needs to take into consideration the time and effort that goes into a successful impromptu family event, the storage needed for extra groceries and of course the seating space that makes conversation with loved ones a perfect yet easy occurrence. These 11 kitchens are a great start as inspiration for your own home, whether you love anything from rustic to minimalist, the homify team has you covered.

1. Rustic

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Simple, neutral colours and a tasteful design is a must have in your family friendly kitchen, a rustic style is a longstanding choice that will remain trendy years down the line.

2. Elegant

Grace, Mowlem&Co Mowlem&Co
Mowlem&amp;Co

Grace

Mowlem&Co
Mowlem&amp;Co
Mowlem&Co

This light loving and elegant kitchen design is perfection, and the fantastic amount of space and storage will ensure that everything has its place.

3. Small

Quinta do Lago, Staffan Tollgard Design Group Staffan Tollgard Design Group Houses
Staffan Tollgard Design Group

Quinta do Lago

Staffan Tollgard Design Group
Staffan Tollgard Design Group
Staffan Tollgard Design Group

Not all homes have enough space for a large kitchen, but that doesn't mean a compact kitchen cannot be excellently laid out and functional too.

4. Eclectic

Kitchen In East Sussex Clifford Interiors KitchenSinks & taps
Clifford Interiors

Kitchen In East Sussex

Clifford Interiors
Clifford Interiors
Clifford Interiors

This eclectic kitchen design is gorgeous and practical. The interior designers ensured that light is a major aesthetic factor to the layout of this space.

5. Country

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

A sosy country style kitchen is a tribute to old fashioned family values, and these wooden accents add authenticity to the great decor. Just think about the aroma of freshly baked bread and some of your favourite warm desserts!

6. Modern

Strata Tower, Mays Floorplans Mays Floorplans
Mays Floorplans

Strata Tower

Mays Floorplans
Mays Floorplans
Mays Floorplans

A sophisticated and modern kitchen seems to be the norm in urban apartments, but this is sensational design is spacious and inviting too.

7. Quirky

Heart Of The Home, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Modern kitchen Multicolored
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

The kitchen design doesn't have to be standard and boring, consider something quirky and unique to represent the character and fun family dynamic.

8. Wooden

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

A wooden kitchen is something that can be modern or rustic in style, in depends on the rest of the decor and accent choices to make the space come alive.

9. Bright

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern kitchen
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

One sure way to get your kitchen looking more spacious is to incorporate all-white cabinets and lots of natural light into the design. This example has nailed the plan perfectly!

10. Sleek

Casa Belvedere, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern kitchen
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

If you fancy yourself as an amateur Gordon in the making, then you need to have a sleek and stylish gourmet kitchen to express and work on your knife skills of course.

11. Fabulous

Kitchen/ Family/ Breakfast Room Studio Hooton Modern kitchen kitchen,eating area,dining,modern kitchen,fresh
Studio Hooton

Kitchen/ Family/ Breakfast Room

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

We mentioned before that a South African kitchen would need to be a space for family time, and what better way then by including a dining area within the kitchen zone? 8 stunning small kitchens you'll adore could solve your decor problem.

Which South African family kitchen will you consider for your home?

