8 snazzy ways to improve your garden privacy

So you like your personal space and privacy. There’s nothing wrong with that. But, you may live in a densely populated neighbourhood where everyone knows each other, and instead of making conversation with that old lady across the road, you want to be indoors without having to make small talk. In this edition of homify, we look at ideas to make your garden a lot more private, while being gorgeous to view too. Being blissfully ignorant has never been this admirable, and there is definitely a solution for your good fence to make you a good neighbour.