DIY: Build your own BBQ in 5 easy steps

You might be surprised to find how easy it really can be to build your own barbecue, you just need to be prepared.
Are you thinking about adding a permanent braai spot to your garden? It's easier than you think to create a place where your family and friends can socialise, and enjoy the fresh air and simple surroundings of sunshine and laughter. In this Ideabook, we consider 5 awesome ways to build a braai that you'll love. It's important to make your braai space more than just a place to cook a meal, a great braai area takes all the extras into account. From the simple things such as the type of grill for the home, to the seating, lighting and decor.
If you're lucky enough to have a large garden or outdoor area, then a full braai and entertainment zone such as, would be amazing. If you include simple seating, an outdoor kitchen and even a fridge, you will never have to go back inside the main house to get anything, keeping your home clean and tidy too. This patio idea is the perfect addition to your poolside.
If you like the idea of an indoor braai spot, simply because it allows you to make use of the space throughout the year and regardless of the weather, then consider a rustic inspired design. However, if you are pressed for space in your backyard, then you should perhaps consider the simplicity of just adding a grill to the backyard.
A rooftop over your braai area is another great way to keep it usable regardless of the weather. If you however still want that sunkissed effect for your garden, then consider a pergola, with a laminated cover that provides shade during the hottest days, while also shielding the grill zone from the rain. You may want to contact a professional contractor to get your pergola perfect.
What's a braai area without exceptionally stylish seating? You have to look at making your braai area functional in every way, and by including a seating area, you'll never be too far from the conversation and laughter of your guests, and also being able to enjoy the outdoor space while dining.
The decor of your braai area should be simple yet elegant, and a rustic design can create a gorgeous effect, consider some lighting that will make your outdoor area comfortable and beautiful, while bearing in mind the ambiance and atmosphere too. These suspended lamps above the dining area could be add an amazing country charm that you've only been dreaming about.