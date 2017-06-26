DIY: Build your own BBQ in 5 easy steps

You might be surprised to find how easy it really can be to build your own barbecue, you just need to be prepared.

Are you thinking about adding a permanent braai spot to your garden? It's easier than you think to create a place where your family and friends can socialise, and enjoy the fresh air and simple surroundings of sunshine and laughter. In this Ideabook, we consider 5 awesome ways to build a braai that you'll love. It's important to make your braai space more than just a place to cook a meal, a great braai area takes all the extras into account. From the simple things such as the type of grill for the home, to the seating, lighting and decor.