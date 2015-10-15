Contemporary Colonial Triumph

The architecture company, Prado Zogbi Tobar recently undertook to renovate a treasure of a colonial home in São Paulo. The results are astounding, since they have managed to preserve the best of the original style whilst being able to give it an aesthetically pleasing contemporary twist. The reinvention of this modern-day beauty does not only bring it up-to-date with current style standards, but its eclectic elegance must make it a pleasure to live in!
The lavish interior of the home becomes the architecture and design in such a sophisticated manner that it seems perfectly coordinated. There is a nostalgic sense of colonial times, but the tasteful choice in decor ensures that the style does not look dated.
The property is also endowed with charm by a graceful and well-equipped pool house for leisure and recreation. It seems like it is the house that has it all! Let's see take a look around.
The exterior of this grand design impresses at first sight. The classic European colonial architectural elements are still prominent, lending a noble quality to the structure. The neutral colours and white finishes promotes an earthy character that is calm and inviting. These colours are also dignified and suits it colonial canvas very well.
The many large windows and doors opens up the space, extending the indoors to the garden, and the area is well-integrated with the pool by a small and fitting patio set. It seems as if the interior of the house is easily accessible from any vantage point, incorporating convenience with sophistication.
First impressions may not always be lasting, but it does go a long way. The entrance of a home is a very good indication of the style to expect inside. By that standard, this home seems very promising indeed! The grand, double doors opening inward and the repeated symmetry immediately introduce the classic style of the whole structure.
The white pavement in front of the doorway creates the impression of an ethereal gateway hanging in the sky. Just like the regal façade of the house, the entrance is stylishly refined. The contrasting glass panes and black frame formal yet attractive. The geometric detail on the doors and the gold finishes provide just the right amount of embellishment.
A series of French doors open up on the pool-side lawn. This provides the opportunity to strategically flood the inner rooms with light and fresh air when so desired. This is particularly suited to the humid subtropical climate of São Paulo.
The landscaping in the garden area allows for plenty of greenery, but leaving a large piece of open lawn for recreation. The entire garden is also well-occupied with trees which provide ample shade. Strategic lighting above the entryways of the house also contributes to easy indoor-outdoor living at any time of the day or night.
Moving inside, we find a minimalist, formal dining room. The brilliantly white walls expand the sense of space in the room, but the perimeter ceiling lights warmly soften its intensity. This clever design produces a rare atmosphere—the space can be ceremonial without feeling rigid.
The simple and well-crafted dining table dominates the visual space in both size and colour, ensuring that the focus of the room is evident. The neat accompanying chairs suit the table and are both stylish and functional. The lack of ornamentation ensures that the dinner served at any time is the true focal point of the room.
Whereas the dining room is minimalist and open for what is brought into it, the living room brings its own adornment. This large area is further enlarged by the striking windows which bring light and depth into the room. The mirrored coffee table reflects even more light around the room.
A few statement pieces of white furniture is surrounded by a series of smaller element which complement the larger pieces. All-in-all it is a well-structured space that is complemented by design elements to make it feel more spacious and tranquil.
The entire home is structured very purposively, and the master bedroom is no different. We can, however, see here that this does not necessarily have to make the space austere. The light wooden furnishings accompanied by the softly-coloured, neutral bedding creates a calm ambience further promoted by the gentle lighting. Together with these elements, the structure and symmetry actually encourages a soothing and restful setting. The master bedroom is clearly a testament of a well-planned space.
Media rooms are becoming more and more popular and increasingly seems to be a standard in contemporary homes. It can, however, be a difficult space to furnish stylishly and practically. It seems that the designers of this house got it right though, since there is ample space and unobstructed viewing from all seats. The wooden design surrounding the cinema screen creates a warm atmosphere that is well-suited by the neutral furniture. These elements work well on their own, since decoration would have compromised the focal point of the room, which is, of course, the display.
The pool house had been added to the property when it was renovated, and what an advantageous addition it is! This relatively large room can be used opportunely for leisure and recreation. It consists of a comfortable lounge area, a well-equipped kitchen and dining area, as well as an adjoining gym. The openness of the entertaining areas is perfect for outdoor recreation.
The lounge area of the pool house is comfortably situated on a semi-covered patio that can be easily adjusted for the climate. The furnishings are vaguely reminiscent of those found inside the home, but unmistakeably more relaxed and suited to the outdoors. The pool house retains the imperial overtones of the main building, but is a distinctly separate structure—a retreat on the same property.
Whether it is lordly character, tranquil rooms or a back yard haven, it seems that this contemporary colonial has it all. If this project inspired an interest in colonial influences, take a look at this ideabook on another colonial conversion!