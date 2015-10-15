Contemporary Colonial Triumph

The architecture company, Prado Zogbi Tobar recently undertook to renovate a treasure of a colonial home in São Paulo. The results are astounding, since they have managed to preserve the best of the original style whilst being able to give it an aesthetically pleasing contemporary twist. The reinvention of this modern-day beauty does not only bring it up-to-date with current style standards, but its eclectic elegance must make it a pleasure to live in!

The lavish interior of the home becomes the architecture and design in such a sophisticated manner that it seems perfectly coordinated. There is a nostalgic sense of colonial times, but the tasteful choice in decor ensures that the style does not look dated.

The property is also endowed with charm by a graceful and well-equipped pool house for leisure and recreation. It seems like it is the house that has it all! Let's see take a look around.