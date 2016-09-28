5 closets for practical and modern South Africans

The closet is definitely the main bedroom tool for maintaining order and harmony in the room. It can come in different sizes, and this will depend on the distribution of your home. Regardless of whether the closet area is separate from the bedroom, or maybe in a corner inside it, the important thing is to always keep a good distribution of space with this feature.
Our top trick for a perfect closet is to divide your belongings up into sections, much like a magazine. You’ll have a designated space for clothes, an area for pants, another for shirts, shoes and even accessories. For those of you who are organisation fans, you can even go as far as sorting your items by colour or size. It will be much more organised and in perfect harmony with the rest of the room.
If you want inspiration, we will leave you here with 5 excellent examples for practical and visually pleasing closets well-suited to the modern South African lifestyle! Join us on our wardrobe journey!
Baskets, besides being super practical, give a touch of the bohemian style in the bedroom, as well as providing texture, colour, and warmth without forgetting the contrast of materials. You can use them to save what you need in an orderly manner.
If you can’t have a window in the closet, opt for a skylight. Closet lighting is essential and as always we want to take advantage of natural light. Find the best way to include this, whether it be via window or with a skylight.
Ideally, you’d want to add useful furniture to this space, such as a makeup table for the ladies, or a beautiful chair that provides a place to rest in addition to adding a splash of colour.
This trick is infallible and you cannot leave it out if you have a small closet. In addition to adding spaciousness, it also provides the opportunity to check your outfit before you go out.
By the way, don’t forget to always add your personal touch with plants and ornaments.
For bedrooms that share a space with the closet, sliding doors are the best option. It is important to remember, however, that lighting and spatial arrangement will always influence this look.
Now, this list of 5 closets ideas is sure to get you in the mood to remodel your closet space. Once you’ve done that, however, it’s time to choose an: Idea that you can easily recreate for your own wardrobe.