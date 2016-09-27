6 basic mistakes to avoid when decorating your home

Decorating our home is a big undertaking and we always want to make it a beautiful place. Whether for our own comfort or to show off to our acquaintances, it is natural to want to create a look that is beautiful and that will be talked about.

One of the first steps we must take is to observe, study and analyse current trends to choose the solutions that best combine with our property and our needs. Then we can look for materials and accessories that suit the space that we decide to create. These materials and accessories must be chosen carefully and we must take into account their properties.

Today, we would like to share with you the most common mistakes made when decorating, so you can avoid falling into these pitfalls when you're going through the task of decorating or remodelling your home.