9 great container homes you'll wish you lived in

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
27289, Cubus Projekt GmbH
Are you looking for an affordable alternative to housing? Something that you won't end up paying for your rest of your life? Well, a container home may just be an inexpensive yet stylish answer to your residence troubles. These living spaces are constructed from old shipping containers, and make an interesting yet eco-friendly home environment that architects can design according to your desired specifications. Container, modular and prefab homes are the residences of the future, and do to their already sturdy structure, these homes can be finished within an efficient time frame. Not convinced yet? Then have a look at these 9 fantastic container home ideas.

1. A simple structure

It's amazing how this ordinary shipping container can be converted into a liveable home environment for a small modern family.

2. Double storey style

This image shows just how versatile container homes can be, they can be built with a larger ground floor area, or perhaps even an upstairs zone, while still looking compact. The addition of timber and glass creates a cabin-like appearance for this modern home.

3. Keeping it simple

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Although the style of this container house is simple and reminiscent of our first example, the terrace on the top floor is a charming addition.

4. Innovatively elegant

This container home makes use of materials rather innovatively, converting the humble shipping container into a comfortable home with so much charm.

5. Mirrored effect

This mirrored effect is so eye catching amidst its desert surroundings! It's a fantastic use of art and design to create a unique home of style. 

6. Sleek and modern

Exterior

This cute prefab home is only 14 square metres in area, and while that isn't much space to work with, it has a creative and attractive modern style.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For any place

Volumetric Entrance

Container homes are great in any living situation, be it an urban setting, the suburbs or even the country side. This one is sure to make the neighbours admire in amazement.

8. Home sweet home

Container home front street view

Aside from its shipping container looking facade, this modern house looks like any other on the street. The addition of solar panels and an inviting front yard creates the impression that this home is more than just eco-friendly, it's eco-loving!

9. Something breathtaking

Grillagh Water

We've saved the best for last! This sensational container home is actually located in an idyllic location, and the gorgeous glazing along with the elegant use of colour makes it a perfect fit for the landscape. The Breathtaking Container Home is a tour of this entire modern home.

Would you consider a container/prefab home?

