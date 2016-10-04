9 great container homes you'll wish you lived in

Are you looking for an affordable alternative to housing? Something that you won't end up paying for your rest of your life? Well, a container home may just be an inexpensive yet stylish answer to your residence troubles. These living spaces are constructed from old shipping containers, and make an interesting yet eco-friendly home environment that architects can design according to your desired specifications. Container, modular and prefab homes are the residences of the future, and do to their already sturdy structure, these homes can be finished within an efficient time frame. Not convinced yet? Then have a look at these 9 fantastic container home ideas.