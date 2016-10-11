​From drab to dazzling: the makeover of this newlywed couple's home

Here on homify, we are all about beautiful spaces, and even more so when that beautiful space was not-so beautiful to begin with. Yes, we are referring to makeovers (or renovations, if you will) that take hold of dull and tired-looking spaces (sometimes single rooms, other times entire apartments or houses) and transform them into striking visions of architectural- and design splendour.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece started off as an old house with an improper layout. It was in serious need of a revamp and some modern touches, which is what it got, as well as airy and bright rooms to add some illumination and functionality to the living spaces.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start from the beginning…
Dark walls and lack of proper lighting do not mix, unless you’re opting for the cave look. This main living space looked most unflattering and uninviting, and even though it was situated right next to a courtyard, that didn’t do much to let in some bright sunshine.
Now this is how you light up a room! Not only have the designers managed to expand the cramped space by knocking down a few elements, but they also succeeded in adding some invigorating elements that contribute a nice flow and delicate touches.
That timber table and chair (neatly making use of the under-stairs space, by the way) looks like a most inviting spot to sit and get to work on that bestseller. And that spacious open floor with its wooden floorboards seems like such a charming spot for dancing barefoot.
The beams overhead give the sense of a double-height space, with the windows adding plenty of natural light.
Although we love wooden floors here on homify, this old space still needed some serious touch-ups. The room’s washed-out colours and gloomy ambience completely overshadowed that wooden floor, resulting in a space that we wouldn’t want to set foot in.
The window was extended, letting in some light and letting out that ‘bleh’ look. In addition, a dusky purple couch was added to the scene, as well as a vintage gramophone and an open shelf for a clean and raw look that is a delightful throwback to yesteryear’s style.
This much wood in such a small space is just too closed and suffocating to be appreciated. Plus the kitchen cabinetry seems horribly outdated.
Ah, much better! Lots of interesting touches have been inserted into the new kitchen, which flaunts a delicious urban rustic look.
Those sleek chrome-based fittings go surprisingly well with the raw wooden counters for a unique look. And just see how the open shelves make the space look larger and more welcoming.
The first words that come to mind when viewing this space is “dead end” – not the look you want to have in your home, is it? This dark setting required some light, as well as some designers that don’t favour the gloomy look.
Is it just us, or does the revamped space remind anyone else of a mountain cabin? Classic leather furniture, raw wooden surfaces, a moss-green rug, fresh sunshine seeping inside: the perfect space for a cup of tea (or a glass of wine, if you will).
Post-renovation, this is definitely a home and style that can let out a breath of fresh air thanks to the new spaces and light!
