​From drab to dazzling: the makeover of this newlywed couple's home

Here on homify, we are all about beautiful spaces, and even more so when that beautiful space was not-so beautiful to begin with. Yes, we are referring to makeovers (or renovations, if you will) that take hold of dull and tired-looking spaces (sometimes single rooms, other times entire apartments or houses) and transform them into striking visions of architectural- and design splendour.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece started off as an old house with an improper layout. It was in serious need of a revamp and some modern touches, which is what it got, as well as airy and bright rooms to add some illumination and functionality to the living spaces.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start from the beginning…