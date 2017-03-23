Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 DIY projects you can do in one weekend

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored
We all have a bit of creativity inside us, which means all of us can partake in the DIY craze that seems to be taking over the Internet – no, scratch that, the world.

This creativity and handiness, however, differs from person to person, meaning where one will be able to sow a neat selection of scatter cushions, for example, another will be more adept at building entire living room furniture sets from wooden pallets without so much as breaking a sweat. As they say, variety is the spice of life! 

So, to help you discover your inner artist, we have put together a few DIY projects to make your home more special, and more unique. These little tasks range from very easy to a bit harder, so scroll through our list to see which one(s) seem perfect for you to try out this weekend.

Let’s have some fun!

1. Build an outdoor dining area in your garden.

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
2. A self-made pegboard can add some structure and organisation to your home office or garage.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3. Leave those dry twigs in the pot and try your hand at this crafty little driftwood tree. Fairy lights will add the necessary sparkle.

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomLighting
Christmas '14

4. Crack out that sewing machine and let’s make some fancy new slip-on covers for the scatter cushions.

Trailing Flower Cushion Occipinti BedroomTextiles
Trailing Flower Cushion

5. Let’s see how far your origami skills stretch. If you’re quite good, you may even try your hand at a paper lampshade!

12 Faltvorlagen für geometrischen Baumschmuck DIY, hinzhej hinzhej Living roomAccessories & decoration
6. Macramé (a form of textile-making using knotting instead of knitting) is quite easy, and allows you to create amazing Scandinavian-inspired plant hangers.

MACRAME PLANT HANGER DOUBLE iDecorate Ltd Garden Plant pots & vases
MACRAME PLANT HANGER DOUBLE

7. You can either recycle that heap of plastic bottles in your home, or…

Photos, homify Online GmbH & Co. KG homify Online GmbH & Co. KG
8. No tiled floor? Grab some paint and a few brushes and create your own unique patterns.

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

9. Those empty wooden wine creates can make charming seats, quaint coffee tables, and even striking bookshelves when stacked / nailed to the wall.

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
10. Done with the floor painting? Tackle those dull-looking potters next!

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
ferm LIVING Image Photos

11. Before tossing those old jackets or shirts, cut out as much fabric as possible and create a charming patchwork bedspread.

A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts Quilts by Lisa Watson BedroomTextiles Harris Tweed,double bed size,reversible,patchwork,quilt
A stack of Finest Harris Tweed quilts

12. Napkins and tea towels are the perfect places to try your hand at simple printing.

Swallow collection of homewares homify Dining roomCrockery & glassware Cotton Blue dining,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature
Swallow collection of homewares

Check out our vast range of kitchen textiles here on homify to get some inspiration for your printing style and patterns.

13. Flaunt your artistic skills by treating that wall to a fantastic mural.

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Folk

14. Try painting that old table / furniture piece with some chalk paint for a striking shabby-chic look.

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com, Annie Sloan Annie Sloan
Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com

15. Brighten up your storage space by painting those drawers and cupboard fronts in bright colours.

Moderner Stauraum im Kinderzimmer, MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder MOBIMIO - Räume für Kinder Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Speaking of storage, be sure not to miss out on these: 20 smart and easy to copy storage ideas.

Improve your walls with DIY fabric wallpaper
Which ideas sound like fun (and easy enough)?

