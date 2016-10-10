​A home that is full of love and bright ideas to copy

We all look forward to our holidays, whether it’s a mid-year break or a Christmas vacation where we pack up the whole family and set off somewhere. There is just something so revitalising and fresh about a change of scenery.
Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° breaks that tradition completely by treating us to a peaceful and calming holiday vibe at home – or at these homeowners’ home, at least. Located in the Spanish city of Girona, this 180 m² square layout comes complete with two storeys, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fabulous fireplace, an open-plan dining area, a three-car garage, and a swimming pool.
But all these luxuries aside, it is the house’s use of colours, materials and space that is responsible for that relaxing vibe, evident in all areas inside and out.
Don’t believe us? See for yourself…
One main feature on the design brief was that the house had to be open to the exterior spaces, including the fantastic swimming pool and outside entertaining area. That’s why both floors make use of generous windows and glass doors to allow both view and light to seep indoors.
Don’t you just love the earthy stone surfaces contrasting with the natural tones of sky, water, and vegetation?
That rear side looks most intriguing, so we’re just going to be focusing on that a little while longer, if you don’t mind.
Timber panels, raw stone, clear glass, and dark metal all flaunt their looks perfectly, but it is the combination of all these touches that make for one magical vision. The layout is perfectly modern (linear designs, open spaces, etc.), yet the wood and stone add some rustic touches that result in perfect contrast.
Notice the fantastic lighting features of the pergola structure, coming to life at twilight and ensuring that backyard get-together and/or pool party continues well into the night.
Time to see what the designers did on the inside, and we are delighted to notice the tranquil holiday vibe continuing in the interior spaces.
White takes control of the colour palette, with the furniture and décor pieces all contributing various shades of light neutrals; a clean and calm look that will make even the most hardcore workaholic re-evaluate his life choices.
To keep the design interesting, the kitchen opted for an industrial-meets-modern style. Notice the eye-catching touches, like the cabinetry slightly pulled back into a niche-like setting.
And just get a look at that gorgeous view, thanks to the glass doors and windows establishing a firm link with the outside space, ensuring the pool- and ocean views become part and parcel of the interior décor scheme.
The kitchen, dining area, and living room share the same open-plan design (and colour scheme), yet all three zones are expertly separated from each other via space and furniture placement.
We love that open-riser staircase with its light timber steps and glass balustrades that become a fabulous focal piece in this house.
Although white takes control of the interior colour palette, some dark touches have been inserted to expertly avoid a monotonous look. And notice how high up that window is located. That’s simply to let in some natural light, and to help ensure that the back area of the house (where the pool and ocean are located) become the main, open viewpoints.
Since the walls have been left mostly clean and open, those double-high surfaces seem to become even more visually spacious and tall.
With a gorgeous view such as this, you can’t blame us for returning to the poolside area for one last look. That timber deck, the spacious area, the exterior dining spot, the comfy loungers… all elements have been perfectly planned and brought together to conjure up a backyard paradise.
And we’re sure this is one space that sees its fair share of socialising and entertaining on a regular basis!
