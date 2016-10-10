​A home that is full of love and bright ideas to copy

We all look forward to our holidays, whether it’s a mid-year break or a Christmas vacation where we pack up the whole family and set off somewhere. There is just something so revitalising and fresh about a change of scenery.

Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° breaks that tradition completely by treating us to a peaceful and calming holiday vibe at home – or at these homeowners’ home, at least. Located in the Spanish city of Girona, this 180 m² square layout comes complete with two storeys, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fabulous fireplace, an open-plan dining area, a three-car garage, and a swimming pool.

But all these luxuries aside, it is the house’s use of colours, materials and space that is responsible for that relaxing vibe, evident in all areas inside and out.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself…