​18 garden fences perfect to copy (and they'll make the neighbours jealous!)

East Dulwich 1, Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black
Although a lot of homeowners and avid gardeners go to great lengths to ensure that, for example, their daisies and petunias are separated via a stylish garden path, they don’t tend to focus much on what type of garden fence they’ll add in. Big mistake, as the garden fencing you choose will either make or break your garden!

In addition to enhancing your garden’s look and theme (whether that be Alice in Wonderland, sleek and cutting-edge, or simply lush and natural), a garden fence can also keep those nosey neighbours at bay and ensure some privacy for you and your family. 

Sound good to you? Then get ready for these 18 prime choices when it comes to garden fences – you are sure to find the look and style to fit perfectly with your garden back home!

1. Simple timber fencing: timeless, straightforward, yet very stylish.

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
2. Concrete fencing flaunts a real look of authority to go with your expertly maintained garden space.

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
3. Want a striking look? Then how about a mix and match between stone gabions and bamboo?

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
4. Rusted steel makes a raw and rustic statement if that’s what you’re seeking.

Sichtschutzwände - Gartenwände, Atelier51 Atelier51 Garden Fencing & walls
5. If the cutting-edge look is for you, then how about this shiny stainless metal beauty?

Alaskan Mountain Gate, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Eclectic style garden
Alaskan Mountain Gate

6. Wooden stakes can make for an informal, appealing look.

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
Be sure to see our huge range of garden accessories and decorations here on homify.

7. Blocks of stone are technically more of a wall barrier, but you can opt to use narrow blocks for a more delicate fence look.

homify Mediterranean style garden
8. The wrought-iron look is fully customisable, allowing you to flaunt a myriad of different looks and styles with your garden.

Zaun Modell Brandenburg, Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore Garden Fencing & walls
Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore
9. Faux bricks look strong and heavy, yet go up as easy as standard fence panels!

Betonzäune-Sichtschutz , Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
10. Want to tease the neighbours with some glimpses into your secret garden? This cut-out fence design ought to do it.

Casa unifamiliare a Nembro-BG, PBEB architetti PBEB architetti Garden Fencing & walls
11. Woven fencing: for that charming, homely, very organic look and feel.

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

12. Simple timber and metal stripes for a barely-there look that helps to keep that view stunning.

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Decking project

13. Is there anything better than the white picket fence? This look resonates with clean suburban areas and loving families.

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
14. How about adding some colour to that metal fence, like this candy red?

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
15. Wooden panels ensure a completely opaque look, as well as a super contemporary one.

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
East Dulwich 1

16. Why not add some art to your garden? This wood-and-metal creation is ideal for that abstract look.

Stainless Steel Artistic Fence with wood infill Aycliffe Fabrications Ltd
Stainless Steel Artistic Fence with wood infill

17. Striated fencing is always a winner; it acts as a visual deterrent, yet still allows plenty of light into your garden.

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
18. Trellis fencing adds pattern and English-garden style to a space – and even more so if it’s painted in a fabulous colour.

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Contemporary Cottage Garden

Want to learn the tricks on how to: Create Your Own English Country Garden?

Which of our choices above would you pick out for your garden?

