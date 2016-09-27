Your browser is out-of-date.

10 elevated and cheap pools that fit well in any patio

homify Magazine
Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Patios
Loading admin actions …

Nothing beats the view that one gets from a high pool. Whether it is set facing a garden or overlooking beautiful scenery, having a pool in the patio is ideal for relaxing. However, there’s a much more than aesthetics that goes into building an elevated pool. It has to be designed perfectly to fit into the designated space.

We’ve put together this ideabook with 10 different elevated pools that are ideal for patios and economical as well as convenient places to relax. 

Original article by Sunita Vallapally for homify IN

​Relaxation zone

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The circular design of this pool allows it to be fixed in a corner of a small patio or terrace. Its cup-and-saucer design has a larger base that collects the cascading overflow from over the top of the rim. Decorated with the right accessories, it creates a spa-like setting, making it a great place to relax.

​Conveniently high

Piscina Arena, UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras Pool
UNIC POOLS® &gt; Piscinas Ligeras

UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras
UNIC POOLS® &gt; Piscinas Ligeras
UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras

An above-ground pool is wonderful for its view, but it’s often selected as the most economical option as it eliminates the costs involved in excavating the soil to place the pool below the ground level. A design like this one can be fixed on any patio or terrace in a short span of time.

​Uneven depth

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In order to minimize the cost and effort involved in excavation, it’s not uncommon to have a pool with different levels. The shallow part adjoining the patio is perfect for dipping one’s feet, while the deeper section in the centre can be constructed after excavating a small portion of the garden.

​Elevated lap pool

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Pool
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

With steps leading up into it from the patio, this rectangular lap pool helps to create a lovely passageway with one of the walls forming a side barrier for the walking path in the garden.

​Shade on the deck

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Building a deck along the sides of an elevated pool provides a great place for relaxing after a swim. A shaded area with trees is the best choice for this design. However, be aware that you will have to deal with regular cleaning and maintenance to prevent falling leaves from clogging the pool.

​Customized to the deck height

Pool Área Barrenechea - Santiago, Moya-Arquitectos Moya-Arquitectos Pool
Moya-Arquitectos

Moya-Arquitectos
Moya-Arquitectos
Moya-Arquitectos

When digging up the garden doesn't hold any appeal, building a high deck with a small pool embedded into it is a convenient option. The depth of the pool will be as much as the height of the deck from the ground. Building a pergola over the pool adds a charming element to the space.

​Raised patio

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Pool
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

Instead of having steps leading up to the pool from a ground-level patio, raising the level of the patio gives the pool the appearance of a sunken water body. In this home, the pool is set in the corner of the patio with plants bordering the walls to create a beautiful outdoor setting.

​Customize it to the space

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Pool
Stefano Dorata

Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata

Rather than replicating a design that might not work in the available space, it’s best to design a pool that fits the patio and matches the desired theme. In this Mediterranean home, the small pool is surrounded by white to blend with the theme of the home.

​Pool with a view

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Patios
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Not every patio or terrace has the advantage of an incredible view. If there is one, it should be capitalized upon by building the pool as high as possible for sitting in it and enjoying the scenery. Instead of a conventional brick safety wall, opting for transparent railings presents an unhindered vista.

​Human aquarium

Hotel La Purificadora, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Pool
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

When the view from the patio isn’t worth writing home about, you can always create an interesting element. A pool with a glass wall is almost like an aquarium – a great option for sitting on the patio and watching the humans swimming by.

If you liked this article, check out: 11 stylish manufactured homes (that are easy to build)

An outdated home gets a simple touch up, filled with love

homify - modify your home

4.5

