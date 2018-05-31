7 habits to make sure your home is always clean

Keeping a house looking and feeling fresh and clean is sometimes a challenge, especially in a busy household that doesn't always freely offer a lot of assistance. However, there are some simple techniques that you can employ to stay on top of the chores.

If you'd rather not panic and spend your entire weekend deep cleaning your home, from kitchen to bedroom, read on! We've found some great tips to make the housework a doddle and we know that professional cleaners would agree with all of these. If nothing else, just remember that doing a little every day is better than everything in 24 hours!