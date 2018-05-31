Your browser is out-of-date.

7 habits to make sure your home is always clean

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Keeping a house looking and feeling fresh and clean is sometimes a challenge, especially in a busy household that doesn't always freely offer a lot of assistance. However, there are some simple techniques that you can employ to stay on top of the chores.

If you'd rather not panic and spend your entire weekend deep cleaning your home, from kitchen to bedroom, read on! We've found some great tips to make the housework a doddle and we know that professional cleaners would agree with all of these. If nothing else, just remember that doing a little every day is better than everything in 24 hours!

1. Don't collect a lot of clutter

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

This is key as you will only have to clean it all. 

Try to keep the displayed belongings to a minimum and your surfaces clear, as a tidy home looks super clean all on its own.

2. Don't put off until tomorrow things you can do today

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Naturally, we all have days where we need a break or are just feeling a bit lazy. 

That's fine, but doing little jobs that won't take long every day really will help a lot, so pop the washing on now instead of in the morning.

3. Clean the bathroom every day

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

Before you panic, we're not suggesting a deep clean every morning before work but at least give your shower a quick spritz with a screen spray after using it.

The lack of hard water marks will, if nothing else, make a proper clean much quicker.

4. Make the bed

homify Modern style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your mum was right when she told you to make your bed.

Doing this small thing every morning (and opening a window) will make a huge difference to how your space feels when you come to get into bed at night.  Trust us, you'll notice!

5. Don't leave dirty dishes to pile up

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Leaving dirty dishes in the sink doesn't only look bad, it's unhygienic and smells! 

Even if you just make sure to load the dishwasher every evening, or give everything a rinse straight after using it, your kitchen will feel much fresher all the time.

6. Grab a laundry basket

Harrod's Court, Anna Casa Anna Casa Modern dressing room
Anna Casa

Harrod's Court

Anna Casa
Anna Casa
Anna Casa

People really underestimate the handiness of a laundry basket. Great for hiding dirty clothing and preventing stale smells from escaping, we couldn't live without one.

Here's an extra tip too: keep a scented sachet in your basket to really maximise dirty sock odour control.

7. Divide and conquer

R.K. Konutu, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern dressing room
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

When it comes to doing to 'big clean' once a week, divide the house into two sections and tackle one each day. By doing this you'll feel less time pressure, not be overwhelmed and actually want to do a better job.

For more cleaning tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Refreshingly Easy Cleaning Tips That Actually Work.

Original text by: Amy Buxton

An elegant and beautiful home in Pretoria (and its success story!)
Will you be using any of these tips? Let us know!

