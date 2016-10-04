An affordable modular home with style

Prefabricated houses have seen a major shift in design over the years, they no longer look like boring camping cabins that have no style or elegance, and are instead more like chic and sleek modern houses. These structures are now assembled in the workshop and create a more liveable environment than the homes built via the traditional method. A prefab home is a means to get a gorgeous looking living space, but at a fraction of the time and cost that it takes to build a modern home through the usual construction process. The architects of this amazing minimalist dream home are brilliant at their job, that's for sure.
This modern modular home is fully customizable, and can be adapted to suit the finishing, size and décor chosen by the prospective home owner. The home consists of a steel structure that has insulated panels to form the floor, walls and roof. These buildings are a lot easier and more efficient to build, while also having eco-friendly properties.
The interior of this home features a simple open plan living space, which is stylish, modern and comfortable. The detail reflects the dynamic personal taste of the owner, which are an exciting combination of colour, contemporary furnishings and eclectic features.
The living room is modern and sleek. The retro inspired colour scheme and shaggy rug against the wooden floor is a comfortable fit for the space, while the artistic elements featured on the wall shows that this is the perfect home for a dynamic young modern family.
From this perspective we can view the amazing kitchen, it’s attractive and comfortable, with a fantastic amount of storage and space. The all-white design is unbelievably modern and minimalist, while the lighting makes the space functional at any time of the day. Who wouldn’t want to cook a good meal for family and friends and entertaining them in this elegant modular home?
This standard modular home design is usually made up of two bedrooms, allowing a small family to enjoy comfortable living without spending the rest of their years paying off a mortgage. The bedroom is spacious and modern, with some excellent artwork incorporated into the décor, making the space modern and comfortable.
A beautiful bathroom such as this is often only seen in luxurious modern houses. However, it’s perfectly attractive in this modular home too. With the adjustable lighting, heated towel rack, and floor-level shower, you may just think that you are living in a lovely hotel! Can you believe that this entire contemporary house took only 12 weeks to complete? If you love a home that is a bit more rustic, then have a look at: An affordable but open and warm home you'll love.