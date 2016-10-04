An affordable modular home with style

Prefabricated houses have seen a major shift in design over the years, they no longer look like boring camping cabins that have no style or elegance, and are instead more like chic and sleek modern houses. These structures are now assembled in the workshop and create a more liveable environment than the homes built via the traditional method. A prefab home is a means to get a gorgeous looking living space, but at a fraction of the time and cost that it takes to build a modern home through the usual construction process. The architects of this amazing minimalist dream home are brilliant at their job, that's for sure.