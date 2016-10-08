​The beautiful home built just before this couple's wedding

Another day, another discovery here on homify 360°—but you can’t blame us for not being diverse or interesting about our finds, as you never know when we’ll be zooming in on a rustic cottage in Tuscany, a glamorous mansion in Cape Town, or a quaint little suburban home in Tokyo, Japan.

Today’s find, however, takes us to Spain where architectural firm House Habitat treats us to a modern little structure located in a lush and wooded area. But it’s not the landscape (although quite charming, from the looks of it) that has us so excited, but rather this contemporary creation’s commitment to sleek surfaces and elegant spaces, especially when it comes to the interiors.

In addition, this house certainly knows the importance of fresh air, for it treats its owners to generous glass doors and fabulous terraces to enjoy an abundance of it.

See for yourself!