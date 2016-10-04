From an old ruin to lovely family home

An old and forgotten home that’s in desperate need of a new look is what we visit today. The home had some awesome Mediterranean design elements that seemed to be neglected throughout the years. However, the fantastic team of architects found potential in the chaos, allowing this ruined home to become sensational and attractive again, while maintaining the personality and charm of the existing structure. It's a building worth admiring, simply for its character and simplicity.
Although this home looks sad and in a terrible shape, there is an air of romanticism about the exterior, almost as though you can catch a glimpse into what this home once was. The Ivy-covered walls and old stones effect creates an elegant base, and once the revamp is completed, this home will be gorgeous from all angles.
Can you believe this sensational renovation? The exterior is now modern and stylish, while the Mediterranean inspired design has been maintained. Since its refurbishment, the façade is now bright, cheery and welcoming. The terrace is a perfect fit for this sun loving home, as it allows for the outdoors and fresh air to be in enjoyed in style and comfort.
From this image you can tell that the construction of this home is well underway, but the original exposed brickwork has been maintained as well. This will allow the modern revamp to be a stylish combination of old world elegance and character and sophisticated elements of décor.
This is the end result of the living room. It’s now modern and stylish, but with a hint of the original design, creating a gorgeous eclectic décor. The contemporary furniture in this exposed brick space seems to make this interior look and feel different yet attractive and altogether charming.
Who says that your study needs to look boring and uninspired? Go for something vibrant with a bright green accented wall and your home office will be a conducive environment to getting work done. The space is naturally well lit, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some brilliant illumination, allowing the office to be useful at all times of the day.
As much as this home is elegant and stylish in every way, the bedroom décor is a simple fit. It's a fantastic spot to relax and unwind after a long day at work, so consider enjoying the elegance and comfort of this charming space. It's definitely an awesome escape from work and family, and we just love the end result!