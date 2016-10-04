Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

From an old ruin to lovely family home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

An old and forgotten home that’s in desperate need of a new look is what we visit today. The home had some awesome Mediterranean design elements that seemed to be neglected throughout the years. However, the fantastic team of architects found potential in the chaos, allowing this ruined home to become sensational and attractive again, while maintaining the personality and charm of the existing structure. It's a building worth admiring, simply for its character and simplicity.

Before: So many possibilties

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

Although this home looks sad and in a terrible shape, there is an air of romanticism about the exterior, almost as though you can catch a glimpse into what this home once was. The Ivy-covered walls and old stones effect creates an elegant base, and once the revamp is completed, this home will be gorgeous from all angles.

After: Bright and cheery

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg Modern houses
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

Can you believe this sensational renovation? The exterior is now modern and stylish, while the Mediterranean inspired design has been maintained. Since its refurbishment, the façade is now bright, cheery and welcoming. The terrace is a perfect fit for this sun loving home, as it allows for the outdoors and fresh air to be in enjoyed in style and comfort.

Before: Exposed brick

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

From this image you can tell that the construction of this home is well underway, but the original exposed brickwork has been maintained as well. This will allow the modern revamp to be a stylish combination of old world elegance and character and sophisticated elements of décor.

After: Lovely living room

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg Modern living room
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

This is the end result of the living room. It’s now modern and stylish, but with a hint of the original design, creating a gorgeous eclectic décor. The contemporary furniture in this exposed brick space seems to make this interior look and feel different yet attractive and altogether charming.

After: Striking study

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg Study/office
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

Who says that your study needs to look boring and uninspired? Go for something vibrant with a bright green accented wall and your home office will be a conducive environment to getting work done. The space is naturally well lit, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some brilliant illumination, allowing the office to be useful at all times of the day.

After: Bedroom

réhabilitation d'une maison de ville de 1890, atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg Modern style bedroom
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg
atelier julien blanchard architecte dplg

As much as this home is elegant and stylish in every way, the bedroom décor is a simple fit. It’s a fantastic spot to relax and unwind after a long day at work, so consider enjoying the elegance and comfort of this charming space. It’s definitely an awesome escape from work and family, and we just love the end result! Now how about: The house that went from empty to full of love and life?

7 terrific tiny bedrooms to copy (right now!)
What did you think about this home revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks