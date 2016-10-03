7 terrific tiny bedrooms to copy (right now!)

So you’ve just moved into your own place. But the problem is the bedroom is unbelievably small, compact… possibly even tiny. But, that doesn’t mean that your home cannot look stylish, uncluttered and elegant. In this Ideabook, we look at 7 terrific yet tiny bedrooms that are filled with style, attitude and epic décor, adding comfort, a classy palette of colour as well as trendy appeal to these modern living spaces. Your small bedroom doesn’t have to be ugly and cramped, and with the help of the interior designers at homify, it won’t be.