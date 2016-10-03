7 terrific tiny bedrooms to copy (right now!)

So you’ve just moved into your own place. But the problem is the bedroom is unbelievably small, compact… possibly even tiny. But, that doesn’t mean that your home cannot look stylish, uncluttered and elegant. In this Ideabook, we look at 7 terrific yet tiny bedrooms that are filled with style, attitude and epic décor, adding comfort, a classy palette of colour as well as trendy appeal to these modern living spaces. Your small bedroom doesn’t have to be ugly and cramped, and with the help of the interior designers at homify, it won’t be.
One of the easiest ways to create the illusion of a more spacious bedroom, is by opting for a neutral or lighter colour palette and minimalist décor. White bed linen, walls and curtains are the perfect choice and work well to create a bedroom design that is a lovely, serene escape.
You may have to reconsider that large and exquisite king sized bed for your small bedroom and opt for a single bed instead. Choose simple furniture that doubles as storage, and avoid adding chunky elements such as large sofas and cupboards that could just end up being unnecessary clutter.
Another important factor to consider when moving into and decorating your bedroom is the amount of vertical space that is available. Adding some shelves just below the ceiling will free up ground space, and look really trendy too. This is an awesome spot to store your books, magazines and even decorative objects.
The suspended bed frame is a fantastic use of the available vertical space, the bookshelf that extends the entire length of the wall allows your favourite books to be at arm’s length, while also adding some fascinating and attractive colours, contrasting with the all-white furniture and shelves. The elevated bed allows for extra storage space beneath, great for those shoes and boxes of winter clothes.
Drawing attention to your walls can assist in creating an illusion of a larger and more creative looking bedroom. Choose some stunning artwork, or how about black and white photographs to make a statement, making a simply amazing focal point could be just the solution to make your bedroom appear more inviting. While you at it, you might want to incorporate some space saving furniture that can store your books and essential items.
One of the most elegant design strategies to brighten and enhance your bedroom has to be the addition of windows. By not limiting your access to natural sunlight, your room will instantly look and feel more spacious, better illuminated and even a lot more comfortable.
Gone are the days of the ugly and uncomfortable fold-out bed, this trendy and old school furniture item is the perfect fit for a studio apartment. The neat and tidy space saving sofa can quickly be converted to a chic double bed at night. Talk about a revival! These are: 10 bedroom ideas to inspire creativity.