A perfect little home that this couple built right before their wedding!

A home with inspired Japanese aesthetics is often just what we think, simple, elegant and tidy. And although the house we visit today as a limited area of only 93 square metres, the interior is unashamedly stylish and charming. The home is two storeys high and although the area is pretty compact, the architects have created a gorgeous and spacious looking environment. The colours included in the décor are neutral, simple and inherent of natural charm and discreet, soothing design, making this modern home so much more warm and inviting. But wait until you see the gorgeous courtyard!