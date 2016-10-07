​The little home with a lot of heart

While most of us opt for the modern design instead of, say, rustic or Scandinavian-style spaces, it is true that the modern design often lacks the warmth, charm, and cosy character that we’re looking for. Cutting-edge surfaces and sleek designs are more often associated with the modern style, as are simple lines and pale neutral tones.
But not this house! Yes, even though it is modern and it presents a decent mix (or make that a ‘strong’ mix) of neutrals, it has all the charm and homely vibes that one could wish for in a house. We’re talking wicker furniture, thick throws, and rustic touches to add some charismatic appeal.
House Habitat, the Spanish architects responsible for this cosy little structure, treats us to a sneak peek of their baby’s look and style.
So, feel like gathering some inspiration on how to instil charm into your own house? Then come along…
We just love the white-panelled look of the house’s façade, making it feel most refreshing and energetic. The rear side treats us to a huge patio where the designers have included two spaces for the residents to enjoy the fresh outside air.
One space includes a plush outdoor couch (in snow-white tones to melt together with the house), while the other is an informal little dining space to make all those al fresco dream meals (from breakfast to midnight snacking) come true.
From the pale colour palette to the crisp-white little ottoman, so many of the elements in here flaunt a rich modern style. Then again, the charming country style can also be seen in select spots, such as the wicker basket and the dried floral arrangement on the coffee table.
Now imagine the dazzle that this living room will become once that fireplace is lit and the warm glow reflects on all those white surfaces. We definitely need to come back here in winter for a second viewing!
Padded wicker chairs and a rounded side table come together to form a charming little reading corner, right next to the open-riser staircase.
And lots of different little art pieces can be glimpsed in this scene, from the wicker heart next to the window to the elegant décor pieces on the credenza against the wall. These, and more, all do a stylish job to ensure that the white colour palette doesn’t become monotonous.
If this cosy little bedroom doesn’t lure you into some peaceful slumbering, nothing will. The pale tones all play their parts perfectly to conjure up a peaceful scene, which contrasts beautifully with the patched linen on the bed.
Just see the fantastic patterns and colours added to the room via that bedspread.
The bathroom decided to try and combine ‘country’ and ‘luxury’ for its style – and succeeded admirably. The white drawer cabinet with a built-in sink (which makes quite a fashion statement) looks simply marvellous when paired with the classy wall tiles.
And the shower’s glass pane ensures a strong dose of modern elegance.
Our favourite piece here? Those round light fixtures that balance beautifully with the circular mirror. Now that is interior design having fun!
We conclude our tour with a look at the heart of the house, and this room doesn’t let us down in the least. Like the rest of the house, it flaunts a breathtaking combination of elegance and charm while expertly mixing up materials and tones without resulting in a too-busy space.
A bit of metallic flair is ensured via the appliances, which become so much brighter when paired with the ceiling lights.
Definitely one of the most charming living spaces we’ve ever encountered – a real welcoming home that looks like it was designed by the brothers Grimm themselves!
