​The little home with a lot of heart

While most of us opt for the modern design instead of, say, rustic or Scandinavian-style spaces, it is true that the modern design often lacks the warmth, charm, and cosy character that we’re looking for. Cutting-edge surfaces and sleek designs are more often associated with the modern style, as are simple lines and pale neutral tones.

But not this house! Yes, even though it is modern and it presents a decent mix (or make that a ‘strong’ mix) of neutrals, it has all the charm and homely vibes that one could wish for in a house. We’re talking wicker furniture, thick throws, and rustic touches to add some charismatic appeal.

House Habitat, the Spanish architects responsible for this cosy little structure, treats us to a sneak peek of their baby’s look and style.

So, feel like gathering some inspiration on how to instil charm into your own house? Then come along…