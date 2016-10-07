​The cosy little home you'll wish was yours

We all know that living in a stylish and practical home is not just about feeling comfortable. There is also pride involved, in the sense of “showing off” (perhaps that’s too strong a statement, but you get the message). We want others to notice our stunning spaces, our fashionable furniture, and our nice layouts, whether it be the kitchen, the dining room, or the backyard porch.

That is why today’s homify 360° piece has us so excited, for it shows off all of the above (and then some), which makes it the picture-perfect home for the young family seeking a charming suburban life.

In addition, the designers added some expert touches, like the warm earthy colours and natural materials such as stone and bamboo, further elevating this house’s status from “nice” to “must have”.

See for yourself…