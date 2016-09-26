A casual L-shaped house for the ultimate cosy life

A sizeable home in the countryside, with plenty of surrounding land sounds like a dream doesn't it? Well, plenty of people out there have built their dream pastoral homes and are living this exact life and we found a spectacular example of just that!
Found in Japan, the house you will see today has been crafted by master architects who had a deep understanding of what would work, aesthetically, with the surroundings and we think you'll agree that a quieter, rural life certainly has its appeal!
While rural homes often bring to mind rustic stonework cottages, here we see a textbook blending of modern and rural schemes to create a comfortable, luxurious family home that happens to be removed from an urban setting. The white walls maintain a clam modernism, while lashings of natural wood tie the property into the organic location perfectly.
The building itself looks pretty, but not groundbreaking or too different from the outside, but come on in and you see just what makes this such an unusual and eye-catching home! Set out over multiple levels, the natural wood everywhere adds so much warmth to a relatively open-plan space. Those stairs are so beautiful and almost minimalist too!
We don't know if there are many things nicer than a kitchen that enjoys a view out throughout the rest of the house. It's just such a casual way for an entire family to interact and spend quality time together. Here, we see potential for exactly that as a kitchen/dining room leads seamlessly into a comfortable and relaxing living room. You can't deny that the panoramic glazing is doing an amazing job of bringing those covetable surroundings inside either!
If nothing else, this house proves that not only do you not need to be in a city centre to enjoy home comforts, but that the size of your home isn't the most important thing either! Of course, this is not a tiny home, but it's also far from being too grandiose. Everything needed is here and in delightful proportions, while sticking to the mandate form neutral and muted tones. As a whole, this home is so cohesive, calm and organic, as you'd expect from any home found in rural surroundings!
With nobody overlooking the house, it makes sense that there is little in the way of window dressings to block out those lovely rural views! Even in the bathroom, you can clearly see that bare windows are no problem at all and, actually, must really suit the simple and minimalist suite design no end!
A truly beautiful and welcoming home, we are feeling a pull to the country all of a sudden! For more rural home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Find serenity in this dream home!