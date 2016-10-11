You'll love this simple but beautiful Johannesburg home

There is nothing at homify that we enjoy more than local architecture, which is why today's Johannesburg home that overlooks Delta Park is such a special project to view.
Designed by architect professionals, Environment Response Architecture, this project is another example of just how exceptional and stylish green architecture can be.
The designers have explained that this project is an example of how art and science come together in their work.
All our buildings are based around creating comfortable spaces and using the passive techniques to do this to create a unique identity and meaning for each project.
What is rather incredible and original about this home today, as we will soon find out, is how it was designed for an artist. Thus the designers had a very specific personality in mind during the designing and construction of this beautiful house.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can see straight away that this is no ordinary double-storey home. It features a gorgeous eclectic design with rustic undercurrents, giving a very striking first impression.
The home makes use of the outdoor spaces, with the bottom floor spilling out onto a large and expansive terrace. The upper rooms spill out onto a large balcony. This not only extends the living space but it allows the family to make the most of the warm summer weather in Johannesburg as well as appreciate the surrounding views of Delta Park. What more inspiration could an artist need or want?
The swimming pool looks like a little pond amongst the fronds and tropical bushes and trees in the garden. This is a wonderful example of how function and beauty collide!
In this image, we can see how the designers have achieved the very impressive look and feel, while still maintaining a homely charm throughout the exterior space.
They have utilised different materials throughout the facade including white plastered walls, stone cladding and wooden finishes. The raw materials introduce a warm and earthy look and feel while the overall design oozes sophistication with a bit of edge.
We can also see how the architecture integrates beautifully with the outdoors in this image. The green grass and gorgeous flowers and plants in the garden complement the facade, while the plants that surround the entire upstairs balcony bring a natural quality to the entire home.
The detail, including the sculptures and pieces of artwork throughout the garden, further enhance the mystery and ambiance of this special home.
In this image, we can see how the home is designed to overlook Delta Park, giving the residents panoramic views of the gorgeous greenery. The park lies between several suburbs in Johannesburg, including Craighall Park, Parkhurst, Victory Park and Blairgowrie. A long strip of greenery, it is certain to provide any artist with endless amounts of charm and inspiration in the form of dog-walkers, runners, joggers, cyclists, horse riders and those simply enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
The designers have thus ensured that there are plenty of spaces to appreciate the beauty of the surrounds as well as an abundance of windows throughout the upper level of the home, seamlessly connecting it to the outdoor spaces.
The pergola adds a little bit of shelter to the lower terrace, while introducing a unique design quality. This is a great design tip! Have a look at this step-by-step guide for building a pergola for inspiration for your own home.
In this image, we really get a sense of how comfortable and homely this space is as well as beautiful and stylish. The designers have ensured that the large terrace and balcony have plenty of room for cosy furniture and plush seats. These are areas that are multi-functional and can be enjoyed for meals under the stars, afternoons painting in the fresh air or family lunches.
Here we also realise how important it is to work with the nature that surrounds your home to achieve the most beautiful results, which is exactly what these very strategic and eco-conscious designers have done here.
The result is a home that is quirky, breathtaking and beautiful, while remaining very functional.
If you like this ideabook, you will love this edgy eclectic home.