You'll love this simple but beautiful Johannesburg home

There is nothing at homify that we enjoy more than local architecture, which is why today's Johannesburg home that overlooks Delta Park is such a special project to view.

Designed by architect professionals, Environment Response Architecture, this project is another example of just how exceptional and stylish green architecture can be.

The designers have explained that this project is an example of how art and science come together in their work. All our buildings are based around creating comfortable spaces and using the passive techniques to do this to create a unique identity and meaning for each project.

What is rather incredible and original about this home today, as we will soon find out, is how it was designed for an artist. Thus the designers had a very specific personality in mind during the designing and construction of this beautiful house.

Are you ready to take a look?