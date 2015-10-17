Serene style

This home exudes tranquility and lavishness while maintaining a modern edge, with amazing yet functional family friendly concepts added onto this paradise of a house will have anyone relaxing by the pool or enjoying that much needed family time.
It has large panoramic windows, a stunning facade on either side and has taken minimalist living to a new level both in the design of the exterior and interior. It is sure to be the sight of many parties and gatherings as the use of space makes for an overall open type of residence.
The all white family home presents an idea that rustic can meet minimalism and it can work! The architecture was thoughtfully planned with a meticulous attention to detail idea in mind. Its use of geometric lines ensures elegance and functionality above all. This structure is delightfully appealing, yet cozy and comfortable in its entirety.
This white and natural stone exterior has a sort of contrasting yet congruity to it, the upstairs area with the full terrace, large windows and shutters are minimalistic, giving it a beach house theme. While on the ground level, the use of the stone work has an old-world charm.
It's a fun and tasteful mix of two genres that allow for contrasting characteristics to be brought about. The pool and garden area make for a relaxing and tranquil environment to enjoy a good book or catch a tan, while the patio area is excellent for entertaining two guests or 20!
The simple pillars upstairs and downstairs maintain the symmetry of modern minimalist and rustic allure, while the addition of the wooden fence is almost country-home like in appeal. All these elements work well together to make this home a dream! This living space is an ideal design for anyone who loves the finer things in life!
This eye-catching home does not need a perimeter wall simply because it is just too stunning to hide from pedestrians and passersby, instead the incorporation of natural cream coloured stonework onto the facade allows for security and a fantastic exterior!
Here we see the use of wood detail being added to the front of the house in the shutters as well as the entrance and door, this allows for a natural element and creates a perfect touch to an already perfect home. Its rustic appeal makes for a picturesque setting that anyone will be in awe of!
The white was brought through again along the upstairs walls and the entry way maintaining that modern and minimalist effect, while the driveway has been kept simple so as not to distract from the overall beauty. This house will definitely stop traffic in any neighbourhood and is a wonderful expression of artistic taste and style!
Here we see a dining room and living room combination that has included the elements that make this house special, the natural cream coloured stonework has bee translated into the interior, while the all white walls add a touch of modernism without being stark. The incorporation of the glass to the upstairs living areas shows that the minimalism was carried through in aspects of this home.
The high ceilings allow for a natural cooling effect on those hot summer days, while keeping that stylish approach to living. The modern fireplace is almost an art-piece on its own and adds to the decor, while the low hanging lights provide an intimate feeling.
The comfortable dark furniture makes this room relaxed and fun, perfect for those long days at work! And the large natural wood dining room table provides that family-friendly atmosphere, this means that a great deal of family dinners and events are welcome where memories and laughter are made and shared.
A kitchen for many is the heart and soul of this home, the perfect use of the space here ensures adequate storage and working space, while keeping that modern look and feel. The all white kitchen cabinets continue this synergy, while the use of simple lighting doesn't detract from the ambience.
The inclusion of a large window over-looking the stove means that even while parents are cooking, kids can still play in the swimming pool under a watchful eye. It also allows that natural light element which is necessary in any home.
The wooden eating area again brings in that family element to the kitchen and the placement of modern appliances along with the all black countertops gives a contemporary edge and style to the entire room. It's classic and timeless as well as well thought-out. Although the space on the other side of the eating area seems to be well utilised too…
What else could any family home ask for than a grill by the pool side? It's the perfect way to introduce a functional, healthy way of eating into your lifestyle and it can be done regardless of the season! The natural cream coloured stonework was incorporated into this outdoor area as well, with that same wooden element along the working space.
The wooden outdoor table and benches means picnics can happen in a safe and secure home environment too! All while the children enjoy the swimming pool and the soak up the sun. This entire patio area is perfect for that impromptu family gathering or even just a Sunday morning breakfast.
The edition of a secondary kitchen outside means the party mess stays outside, so the lovely clean house will stay that way! It is an excellent option for big families who love a weekly get together even if it is just to take advantage of the pool.
This view from the master bedroom is simply amazing, a large sliding door and white shutters open out onto a terrace with a lounger, for tanning and relaxing and a view of the swimming pool below, while the simple neutral use of shades of beige, grey and white portray that relaxed appeal indoors as well.
The natural wooden flooring and open plan cupboard are minimalist and welcoming, showing the taste and style of the owner is elegant without being over the top. The large sliding door allows a steady stream of natural light, perfect for rooms that are sun facing in the early hours of the morning.
The decor used is clean and uncomplicated, allowing for a quick change of colour scheme if the mood needs a shift, the long floor sweeping curtains allow for this large room to appear even larger and can be drawn to add a cooling effect to the bedroom if necessary.
This angle really allows for appreciation of the house in all it's glory, seeing details not visible before. The upstairs lounge area has a skylight, which provides that extra natural light into the bedroom. The all white shutters and upstairs area is clean and straightforward.
While the amazing ground level takes in elements of the surroundings and blends them into the design, the loungers at the pool certainly make for a wonderful option for those long summer days. While patio furniture ensures that everyone can join in the outdoor party as long as there is place to sit!
The attractive cool blue water of the swimming pool looks inviting and just the place to be when temperatures rise. The green garden and grass surrounding this amazing backyard area is the perfect use of space, perhaps a child friendly outdoor play area can even be added?