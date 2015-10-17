Serene style

This home exudes tranquility and lavishness while maintaining a modern edge, with amazing yet functional family friendly concepts added onto this paradise of a house will have anyone relaxing by the pool or enjoying that much needed family time.

It has large panoramic windows, a stunning facade on either side and has taken minimalist living to a new level both in the design of the exterior and interior. It is sure to be the sight of many parties and gatherings as the use of space makes for an overall open type of residence.

The all white family home presents an idea that rustic can meet minimalism and it can work! The architecture was thoughtfully planned with a meticulous attention to detail idea in mind. Its use of geometric lines ensures elegance and functionality above all. This structure is delightfully appealing, yet cozy and comfortable in its entirety.