Horror gallery: ​24 unforgivable decorating mistakes

In the search for inspiration and design tips to use in your own home, you undoubtedly encounter numerous visuals, whether it’s here on homify, Pinterest, or other websites. And of course that is what you should be doing, not only to see what particular combinations look like (such as purple scatter cushions on a stone-grey couch, for example), but also to notice what the current trends are.
However, in the search for style tips, it is equally important to see what not to do, and what designs one should never attempt to copy back home. And yes, we know that personal tastes differ, but there are certain designs that are just plain horrid, no questions asked.
And what luck, for we have gathered a bunch of them right here to help you on your quest for those stylish interiors… Remember: these are what you should NOT be doing!
Shiny plum fittings paired with a dark countertop, combined with lifeless beige walls? Yes, we shuddered as well!
Unless your toddler really loves Cinderella, we see no reason why this structure should ever exist in any bedroom. Like ever.
And what is with those random LED fittings on the wall?
A wall mural or wall decals can definitely add some style to a room, but then it needs to be done correctly. These designs look like last-minute touch-ups and add way too many warm colours to the space.
The designers may have had ‘chic’ in mind, yet they ended up with ‘Versailles crazy house’. That’s a big NO from us!
We have no issue with classical touches, yet when it looks like the classical style threw up in your room, then there’s a big problem.
The days of bulky wardrobes and Baroque-style beds are over, people!
These colours can look great when done correctly and in moderation (especially for a child’s room), but this example above is a miss! Those colours weigh the room down and, frankly, are giving us a headache.
We love the monochrome look when it’s done tastefully, but this isn’t it. Those swirly whirly designs make the interiors look busy and dizzy, which are two looks you do not want for your home.
Although the retro looks from the 80s and 90s are making a comeback, this is taking things too far. Choose one pattern, use it sparingly, and please make sure your cabinets/closets flaunt a contemporary look.
No, no, and no again. There are too many colours and motifs fighting for attention. It’s as if 6 different designers worked on this room at the same time – blindfolded.
The chequerboard floor can work if you keep those tiles small, matte, and confined to one area. This looks like Alice in Wonderland on steroids.
Those yellows and dark greens are a mess, and so are the shiny black countertops. And can someone please explain what the idea was behind that revolting backsplash?
We like the shower in this bathroom, but the wall and sink are taking things too far. Another example of a fine pattern that was overused.
This bedroom looks like a confused combination between 70s retro and… something else. And what is with those colour choices?
We are sure that the intentions behind this curious décor piece were good, yet the end results are not.
This kitchen might have stood a chance were it not for that hideous purple and dodgy floral design. Seriously, why?
Which is which here? That sofa can’t decide if it’s elegant and calm or ditzy and dotty (or stripy, in this case).
Designers, please stick with one idea!
If you’re squinting to see what’s on TV, you either need your eyes checked or your choice of furniture placement.
Why, oh why would anyone want to flaunt the skin of a dead animal in their home? Please do yourself a favour and see our choice of much more suitable rugs and carpets here on homify.
This one opted to place a coffee table (in a very similar shade) on top of the rug. If you look quickly, if appears as if the table is melting.
Good for you for wanting to decorate your entrance with some stylish seating, but please opt for something that looks comfy and inviting.
This room might have worked, but then the dining chairs decided to go chic-meets-sex dungeon. Seriously, what is with those chains?
Rather than complain about what is wrong here, let’s fix it: opt for a bigger wall piece (and one that’s more beautiful), and lose the three stick-figure pieces on the floor – they contribute nothing.
If one of these patterns gets taken out, this bedroom could actually work. But since the rug, bedspread, pillows, wall, and curtain all contribute motifs, it becomes too much.
The only mistakes here are the walls – that mural looks like it’s on a permanent LSD buzz. And we are questioning those pink tones.
If you are looking to add some jovial tones to your walls, then we recommend: 10 small homes with beautiful coloured walls.