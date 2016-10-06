Your browser is out-of-date.

Horror gallery: ​24 unforgivable decorating mistakes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern style bedroom
In the search for inspiration and design tips to use in your own home, you undoubtedly encounter numerous visuals, whether it’s here on homify, Pinterest, or other websites. And of course that is what you should be doing, not only to see what particular combinations look like (such as purple scatter cushions on a stone-grey couch, for example), but also to notice what the current trends are.

However, in the search for style tips, it is equally important to see what not to do, and what designs one should never attempt to copy back home. And yes, we know that personal tastes differ, but there are certain designs that are just plain horrid, no questions asked.

And what luck, for we have gathered a bunch of them right here to help you on your quest for those stylish interiors… Remember: these are what you should NOT be doing!

1. Dead colours for the kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Plywood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shiny plum fittings paired with a dark countertop, combined with lifeless beige walls? Yes, we shuddered as well!

2. A carriage for the bedroom

high end house interior, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design

Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

Unless your toddler really loves Cinderella, we see no reason why this structure should ever exist in any bedroom. Like ever.

And what is with those random LED fittings on the wall?

3. These wall tattoos

Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Walls
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

A wall mural or wall decals can definitely add some style to a room, but then it needs to be done correctly. These designs look like last-minute touch-ups and add way too many warm colours to the space.

4. Velvet-padded walls

AYNA , Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

The designers may have had ‘chic’ in mind, yet they ended up with ‘Versailles crazy house’. That’s a big NO from us!

5. A very, very classical style

ESTE KLASİK YATAK ODASI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

We have no issue with classical touches, yet when it looks like the classical style threw up in your room, then there’s a big problem. 

The days of bulky wardrobes and Baroque-style beds are over, people!

6. Purple / orange / green walls

Interior painting, Abdul Bros Abdul Bros Walls
Abdul Bros

Abdul Bros
Abdul Bros
Abdul Bros

These colours can look great when done correctly and in moderation (especially for a child’s room), but this example above is a miss! Those colours weigh the room down and, frankly, are giving us a headache.

7. Ceilings that are too colourful and complex

Theme based headboard and bedroom false ceiling design homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Theme based headboard and bedroom false ceiling design

homify
homify
homify

We love the monochrome look when it’s done tastefully, but this isn’t it. Those swirly whirly designs make the interiors look busy and dizzy, which are two looks you do not want for your home.

8. Too many patterns

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Although the retro looks from the 80s and 90s are making a comeback, this is taking things too far. Choose one pattern, use it sparingly, and please make sure your cabinets/closets flaunt a contemporary look.

9. A jumbled mess

Master Bedroom 3 homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom 3

homify
homify
homify

No, no, and no again. There are too many colours and motifs fighting for attention. It’s as if 6 different designers worked on this room at the same time – blindfolded.

10. An overly chequered design

METROKENT BURSA, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

The chequerboard floor can work if you keep those tiles small, matte, and confined to one area. This looks like Alice in Wonderland on steroids.

11. Wrong colour choices

Modular kitchen design homify Kitchen
homify

Modular kitchen design

homify
homify
homify

Those yellows and dark greens are a mess, and so are the shiny black countertops. And can someone please explain what the idea was behind that revolting backsplash?

12. Too arty

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
Nuvo Designs

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

We like the shower in this bathroom, but the wall and sink are taking things too far. Another example of a fine pattern that was overused.

13. A hideous throwback to yesteryear

Спальня на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

This bedroom looks like a confused combination between 70s retro and… something else. And what is with those colour choices?

14. DIY gone wrong

Prabhadevi , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Elevate Lifestyles

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

We are sure that the intentions behind this curious décor piece were good, yet the end results are not.

15. A tacky kitchen look

Corian engraving Kitchen Shape Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet
Shape Interiors

Corian engraving Kitchen

Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

This kitchen might have stood a chance were it not for that hideous purple and dodgy floral design. Seriously, why?

16. A bipolar sofa

Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.

Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.

Which is which here? That sofa can’t decide if it’s elegant and calm or ditzy and dotty (or stripy, in this case). 

Designers, please stick with one idea!

17. Too much space between the TV and couch

TV unit homify Modern living room
homify

TV unit

homify
homify
homify

If you’re squinting to see what’s on TV, you either need your eyes checked or your choice of furniture placement.

18. A carcass rug

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why, oh why would anyone want to flaunt the skin of a dead animal in their home? Please do yourself a favour and see our choice of much more suitable rugs and carpets here on homify.

19. A carcass rug… with a table top!

Living Room Mind Studio Modern living room
Mind Studio

Living Room

Mind Studio
Mind Studio
Mind Studio

This one opted to place a coffee table (in a very similar shade) on top of the rug. If you look quickly, if appears as if the table is melting.

20. Very uncomfortable-looking chairs

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good for you for wanting to decorate your entrance with some stylish seating, but please opt for something that looks comfy and inviting.

21. Chairs gone mad

Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern living room
Mimoza Mimarlık

Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık

This room might have worked, but then the dining chairs decided to go chic-meets-sex dungeon. Seriously, what is with those chains?

22. A sad little wall piece

Landing Ansari Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ansari Architects

Landing

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Rather than complain about what is wrong here, let’s fix it: opt for a bigger wall piece (and one that’s more beautiful), and lose the three stick-figure pieces on the floor – they contribute nothing.

23. Pattern does it again

Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern style bedroom
Akaar architects

Akaar architects
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

If one of these patterns gets taken out, this bedroom could actually work. But since the rug, bedspread, pillows, wall, and curtain all contribute motifs, it becomes too much.

24. A psychedelic nightmare

Яркая гостиная на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Living room White
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

The only mistakes here are the walls – that mural looks like it’s on a permanent LSD buzz. And we are questioning those pink tones. 

If you are looking to add some jovial tones to your walls, then we recommend: 10 small homes with beautiful coloured walls.

21 cosy bedroom ideas you'll want to copy (like, right now!)
Which of these 24 examples are, in your opinion, the worst? And how would you remedy the situation?

