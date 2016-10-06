Horror gallery: ​24 unforgivable decorating mistakes

In the search for inspiration and design tips to use in your own home, you undoubtedly encounter numerous visuals, whether it’s here on homify, Pinterest, or other websites. And of course that is what you should be doing, not only to see what particular combinations look like (such as purple scatter cushions on a stone-grey couch, for example), but also to notice what the current trends are.

However, in the search for style tips, it is equally important to see what not to do, and what designs one should never attempt to copy back home. And yes, we know that personal tastes differ, but there are certain designs that are just plain horrid, no questions asked.

And what luck, for we have gathered a bunch of them right here to help you on your quest for those stylish interiors… Remember: these are what you should NOT be doing!