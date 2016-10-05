A small home built for only R500,000

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise.

Today’s discovery is courtesy of Russian architect Aleksandr Zhydkov, who definitely knows his style when it comes to contemporary beauty. Relying on geometric shapes, most notably cubes, this professional also knows the secret to choosing the right materials and tones so that his creations flaunt an exceptional look somewhere between ‘charming’ and ‘cutting-edge’.

But even though they are very symmetrical and straightforward in shape, these modern creations certainly pack a punch both style- and functionality wise.

Thus, let’s take a look at one of his numerous modern structures.