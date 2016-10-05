A small home built for only R500,000

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise.
Today’s discovery is courtesy of Russian architect Aleksandr Zhydkov, who definitely knows his style when it comes to contemporary beauty. Relying on geometric shapes, most notably cubes, this professional also knows the secret to choosing the right materials and tones so that his creations flaunt an exceptional look somewhere between ‘charming’ and ‘cutting-edge’.
But even though they are very symmetrical and straightforward in shape, these modern creations certainly pack a punch both style- and functionality wise.
Thus, let’s take a look at one of his numerous modern structures.
There is something special (some would say ‘magical’) about wood. It can strike a stylish presence in any style (from modern and Scandinavian to rustic and classic), since it can take on so many different forms and colours.
But for this particular piece, wood opted for a warm and charming look to embrace this modern structure with a homely yet elegant look. The timber panels add some striking detail to both the walls and outer deck of the house, contrasting superbly with the crystal-clear glass panes of the windows and doors.
The wooden deck neatly wraps around the entire rear and sides of the house, providing ample surface for exterior furniture and décor pieces. Look how striking the man-made structure of raw materials offsets with the lush and natural look of the landscape.
The front entrance presents a much more closed and private vision compared to the rear and side views – no generous windows or glass doors present there (why would you want the entire street to see deep into your interiors?).
A lush little garden space has been included next to the main entrance, doing a fine job at softening the house’s look and welcoming guests.
That about wraps it up for this discovery, but we couldn’t close off our tour without a look at this modern structure at night. See how beautifully the interiors come to life thanks to the artificial lighting, casting a warm glow on those textures, colours, and interior furniture pieces.
