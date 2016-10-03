From horrible to a beautiful home

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where we have a very big treat in store for you. You will witness a very run down and grotesque apartment transformed into a modern and savvy space, thanks to design professionals Light & Salt Designs.

What today's project proves is that there is always hope, even when a home is in the worst state of disrepair. With some expertise, some design and a fresh coat of paint, miracles can happen.

We will also see how a small space can be enhanced with the right storage solutions and strategic lighting.

In fact, there are all sorts of tips and tricks in store for us today as we explore this home from before the intervention and after the intervention.