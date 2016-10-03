11 smart modular homes for you to copy

There are so many advantages to modular homes. They are not only far more cost-effective than bricks and mortar homes but they are constructed much quicker.

The problem is many people think that the quality of modular homes or prefab homes is not up to scratch. There is a bit of an misconception that because they are more budget-friendly and because they are constructed in a warehouse and put together on site, that they may not be as stable or as good-looking as a more traditional home.

This is not the case! Today, we are going to debunk these myths and show you just how fabulous and beautiful modular homes can be. You won't believe how modern and stylish these designs are…

Are you ready to pick your favourite?