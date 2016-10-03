11 smart modular homes for you to copy

There are so many advantages to modular homes. They are not only far more cost-effective than bricks and mortar homes but they are constructed much quicker.
The problem is many people think that the quality of modular homes or prefab homes is not up to scratch. There is a bit of an misconception that because they are more budget-friendly and because they are constructed in a warehouse and put together on site, that they may not be as stable or as good-looking as a more traditional home.
This is not the case! Today, we are going to debunk these myths and show you just how fabulous and beautiful modular homes can be. You won't believe how modern and stylish these designs are…
Are you ready to pick your favourite?
We start off with this charming and quaint family home to show you just how traditional a modular home can look.
Designed by professionals Biuro Projektowe Mtm Styl, all that is missing is the white picket fence!
In this design, we can see just how contemporary and stylish a modular home can be. The great thing about these structures is how easily they can adapt to popular trends.
Don't you love the little terrace area, which is shaded by the extended roof?
A modular home allows you to play with different materials, mixing together stone, cement and tiles as well as wood and glass if need be. Often these materials have been recycled, which means that not only are you getting a really stylish home but you're being environmentally-friendly too.
In this design, we can see just how cutting-edge modular architecture can be. These designs have the potential to be very innovative and creative, resulting in the most beautiful homes.
As we can see in this design, by A4ESTUDIO, a modular home has a lot more versatility in terms of its location. While you'll have to have the necessary permission, you have a lot more freedom to put your home where-ever you like. And if you want to move, you can simply take your home with you!
This design merges minimalism, modernity and rustic chic together, resulting in a homely and warm piece of architecture. The designers have used different tones of wood together, which packs quite a punch!
They've also used simple furniture and features to decorate the space. A lone armchair is the only terrace furniture, which looks very trendy and sleek.
Your modular home doesn't have to be a simple or small design. In this image, we can see how a very stylish double-storey prefabricated home has been built with more than enough space for the entire family.
In fact, you can end up with quite a grand home if you plan it carefully enough!
Tip: Ask the designers of your modular home to include lots of glass windows, doors and even skylights. This will fill the home with natural light and fresh air
If you're going to have a unique and different home, why not go all out like these designers have done with this very funky home?
This trendy design is sure to turn heads!
A modular home can also be very simple, sophisticated and elegant, like this design.
What this space also shows us is that we shouldn't neglect the property where we choose to place our modular home. Build a swimming pool, work in your garden and make sure that the surrounds enhance the architecture.
We end off our tour of modular homes by showing you this majestic piece. With its corrugated iron facade and gorgeous location, what more proof could you need that modular homes are the way to go?
