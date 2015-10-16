Can you actually live in a container house?

Living in and building your container home as exciting and open-minded as it may sound, has its draw backs, there are many disadvantages to deciding on a house such as this. Firstly, take into consideration that although the container is made of durable materials, they will deteriorate over time. Next, be sure to remember that a great deal of money, effort and labour would go into getting the container transported to where its needed. Added to that is the massive amount of labour that goes into making it habitable and safe. The actual square area of a container is not that big at all, so it is almost certain that more than one container will be require for a comfortable living space. Not to mention the fact that living in a metal container is not a good idea if the area is exposed to extreme cold and hot weather conditions.