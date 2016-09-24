8 cheap but beautiful houses

Today we will bring you modern home designs which adhering to the less-is-more rule, using sustainable architecture and low-cost housing technology to construct your dream home on a small budget.

The pages on homify are packed with incredible examples of architecture and design that showcase the latest trends, from drawing board to construction, from interiors and furnishing to landscaped gardens. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the gems you see here are more often than not the playthings of the fabulously wealthy – there are indeed many luxurious mansions and villas on display. With sustainable architecture and design a serious concern in the contemporary world, however, you'd be surprised how many dream homes are well within your reach.

This collection presents eight eye-popping modern home designs that are simultaneously architectural marvels and examples of bespoke design on a budget. If you're planning to commission a new home or renovate the old with economy in mind, we're sure you'll find inspiration and reassurance that A-list architecture can be affordable here.