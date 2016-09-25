A small apartment gets a big makeover

Giving new life to our living space can be well within our reach. Are you feeling demotivated about the state of your apartment? Does it feel like you've had exactly the same decor for centuries or that your living space is beyond saving? These are common lines of thought for anyone who has been living in the same home for quite some time and feel like their little space requires a bit of a makeover. Similar to most as well, however, you may feel like your space is too small to do something with or that your budget is unforgiving.

Fear not, because we are bringing you a project here on homify that is sure to get your inspiration levels up to a 100. The small apartment we will see here today, looked very drab and outdated after years of wear. However, a simple renovation made a world of difference. Let's take a look!