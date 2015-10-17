The White Kitchen – Yay or Nay?

Regardless of the size of your living room or the comfort of the TV room, guests always seem to migrate towards the kitchen. This means that your kitchen should be one of the hot spots in your house, as it is a public space which also has to be practical.

As your cabinets tend to fill up the majority of the space in the kitchen, they are the prime elements that stand out when it comes to colour – attention, therefore, must be paid when considering what tone to go for. But a kitchen is so much more than just a series of cabinets. That leads us to the question: dark or light for the kitchen?

In the end it all comes down to

a) Expressing your personality and taste, and

b) Having a space that is practical.

Let’s first look at all the elements that make up a kitchen, and then take it from there!