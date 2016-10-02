7 smart items you need in your small kitchen

A small kitchen doesn’t need to look cramped, cluttered and uncomfortable. There are so many fascinating advancements in storage ideas that can make your kitchen gorgeous again, you just need some idea of how you would like to organise the space. So if you’re sick and tired of the standard, boring kitchen storage spaces that you inherited from the previous owners of your home, then continue reading. In this Ideabook we tackle some smart and dynamic ideas to get your small kitchen looking tidy, organised and even more spacious. These 7 inspirational examples are sure to get your creativity flowing.
If you are just two people, is it really necessary to have a full-sized stove? Just think of how much space you will save if you on have a two-plate stove, and there will be less clean-up work too!
We’ve seen these life hacks everywhere, so why not implement it in your own kitchen? Use your cabinet doors to create some extra hanging storage for everything from paper towel dispensers to utensil storage, and keep your kitchen organised and uncluttered. This way you can use your cabinet and drawer space for the bigger items, such as your pot, pans and plates.
The good old oven has seen a major upgrade over the last decade, and it may be time to get rid of both your microwave and oven, opting for one convection oven to help with both jobs. This will free up some counter space in your kitchen, while also reducing your electricity bill.
So you may not need the extra counter space all the time, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t opt for a slide out counter, just in case you need some more workspace for that marathon cupcake baking session that you planned. Or how about investing in a counter space on wheels? It’s a sure way to have some extra storage in your kitchen, and it can be moved to wherever is necessary. You may want to contact a professional carpenter to get yours looking perfect though.
We all know what it’s like when you move from countertop to the basin to cut your vegetables, so why not get a cutting board that fits snugly into the sink? This will allow you to wash and cut vegetables and meat conveniently, without the mess.
Another great way to keep your cupboard organised is to add some sliding drawers into the cabinets. This is perfect to separate groceries, and will allow quick and easy access to your essentials, you won’t have to stand on a chair anymore to reach those non-perishable items.
Great lighting is one of the easiest ways to get your kitchen looking perfect. Pendant lights are a simple addition that can add illumination as and where you deem most necessary, they’re also stylish and attractive, allowing you to utilise all the vertical space available in your kitchen too. Need some more help to get your kitchen looking fabulous, then How to find the perfect counter top for your kitchen is a fantastic guide too.