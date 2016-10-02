An affordable but stylish apartment of only 30 square metres!

This tiny apartment is a stylish dream, and even though it’s only 30 square metres, which is not really a lot of space to work with; it seems to be just enough space to make the home comfortable and elegant. The team of architects ensured that the compact city space is gorgeous, filled with light and sleek furnishings, and is completely functional. This means that aside from the features being aesthetically appealing, they would need to work well as usable home décor. The sensational apartment seems as though it is straight out of a luxury magazine, and given its size, this was not an easy feat for the design team. However, with some imagination, out of the box thinking and simple ideas, this apartment is just as comfortable and relaxing as an expensive hotel room, but with a personal touch that makes it so warm and cosy.