An affordable but stylish apartment of only 30 square metres!

This tiny apartment is a stylish dream, and even though it’s only 30 square metres, which is not really a lot of space to work with; it seems to be just enough space to make the home comfortable and elegant. The team of architects ensured that the compact city space is gorgeous, filled with light and sleek furnishings, and is completely functional. This means that aside from the features being aesthetically appealing, they would need to work well as usable home décor. The sensational apartment seems as though it is straight out of a luxury magazine, and given its size, this was not an easy feat for the design team. However, with some imagination, out of the box thinking and simple ideas, this apartment is just as comfortable and relaxing as an expensive hotel room, but with a personal touch that makes it so warm and cosy.
The open plan layout of this space is perfect given the limited area to work with. Extra walls would have just added a claustrophobic aspect to the décor, leaving the room cluttered. The architects however opted for a smart plan to this studio apartment, so instead of squeezing a bedroom area and living space onto one floor, they created a miniature loft, allowing for some much needed storage too. The sleek leather armchairs are a perfect choice for this simple décor, and create an uncluttered atmosphere.
It is important to consider the functionality of a space, especially in a small room before beginning with the design. This room has a limited amount of natural light, which is why artificial lighting needs to create a warm and inviting environment instead. The placement of the wall lights seem to hover above the floating stairs, in order to create a wonderful illusion of floating candles. The floating stairs and lighting therefore leads the way to the bedroom. Now that’s smart and attractive!
Even though this apartment is small, the architects have not forgotten the essentials. And this kitchenette is the perfect addition to this compact living space. The kitchen has been integrated into the hallway and includes only the basics, such as a sink, stove top, microwave, dishwasher and some storage space for utensils. Simply hide the kitchen away again when you’re done.
This bathroom is as chic and minimal in décor as the rest of this contemporary apartment. However, it’s quite spacious given the total size of the apartment. The sleek, modern fixtures, simple colour palette and elegant materials ensure that this bathroom design will remain trendy and tasteful for many years. It’s a functional and practical use of space, yet this bathroom looks amazing too.
The addition of a loft-style bedroom to this apartment is ingenious! It was an excellent choice to create the illusion of more space, extra storage and of course the separation of functional areas. If you look closely you’ll notice a recess in the wall that serves as a shelf, as well as a wall-mounted reading lamp, this means that no space is wasted with the addition of more furniture, allowing for a king-sized mattress to comfortably occupy nearly the entire bedroom space. These are: 7 tips to maximise your small bedroom space.