25 small home organisation ideas

You may live in a small house that you believe lacks space, but did you know that with some smart and ingenious hacks, your small home can be stylish and organised too. There may be a few underutilised spaces inside your home that you didn’t even consider as storage, and in this Ideabook we will look at getting all the rooms in your small home looking attractive and organised. Whether you live in a high rise apartment above a bustling city, a chic suburban house or even a gorgeous countryside villa, there is untapped storage potential in your home.

Think about the task at hand before beginning with any revamp

Consider the items that require extra storage in your home. It may be that you want to hide away your bulky appliances in the kitchen, need more space for shoes in your bedroom or even a spot to store those magazines and newspapers, keeping them at hand, but yet out of sight. It is therefore important to think about the needs of each room carefully. A variety of colour can make a space look cluttered and full, so think about colours that will create the illusion of space, and work well with the natural light of the home too.

Finishes and furniture

The finishes and furniture should be a comfortable and elegant colour palette that will be trendy and tasteful for many years. However, if you are one for quirky charm, then bright and vibrant colours filled with personality and character might be an awesome choice for your home too. You don’t have to choose a completely minimalist style to get your home looking tidy and uncluttered, instead opt for a statement piece that serves as storage too, or create balance with adding just one or two storage items in a room depending on the size of the space. In this Ideabook we have a look at 25 amazing ideas to get your home organised and tidy, so there are no excuses with the help of homify and a team of interior designers!