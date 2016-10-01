Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 small home organisation ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
Loading admin actions …

You may live in a small house that you believe lacks space, but did you know that with some smart and ingenious hacks, your small home can be stylish and organised too. There may be a few underutilised spaces inside your home that you didn’t even consider as storage, and in this Ideabook we will look at getting all the rooms in your small home looking attractive and organised. Whether you live in a high rise apartment above a bustling city, a chic suburban house or even a gorgeous countryside villa, there is untapped storage potential in your home.

Think about the task at hand before beginning with any revamp

Consider the items that require extra storage in your home. It may be that you want to hide away your bulky appliances in the kitchen, need more space for shoes in your bedroom or even a spot to store those magazines and newspapers, keeping them at hand, but yet out of sight. It is therefore important to think about the needs of each room carefully. A variety of colour can make a space look cluttered and full, so think about colours that will create the illusion of space, and work well with the natural light of the home too.

Finishes and furniture

The finishes and furniture should be a comfortable and elegant colour palette that will be trendy and tasteful for many years. However, if you are one for quirky charm, then bright and vibrant colours filled with personality and character might be an awesome choice for your home too. You don’t have to choose a completely minimalist style to get your home looking tidy and uncluttered, instead opt for a statement piece that serves as storage too, or create balance with adding just one or two storage items in a room depending on the size of the space. In this Ideabook we have a look at 25 amazing ideas to get your home organised and tidy, so there are no excuses with the help of homify and a team of interior designers!

1. Integrate your laundry into the kitchen and have all your appliances in one easy to get to space.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

2. Keep your environment bright and breezy with this floor to ceiling shelf for simple organising.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

3. A boldly designed wine rack ensures sophistication without compromising space.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

4. Create your own bookcase, simply attach an old book to the wall along with a French hand that will support more books.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Living room
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

5. Functional furniture can be used to separate rooms and practically organised the home too.

Apartamento Estúdio, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Living room Wood Blue
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

6. Go for some high reaching extra storage space in the kitchen to add order and balance.

Apartamento Estúdio, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Kitchen Quartz Blue
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Your kitchen will look great again.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Shelves are fantastic to organise items and objects on display, opt for something that can be opened or closed such as these and your furniture will definitely be dynamic.

MCC | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

8. Minimalist décor and lighter hues are an exceptional choice to enhance space in smaller bathrooms.

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern bathroom
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

9. Including shelves or cabinets on your the TV storage unit is a functional storage idea.

Apartamento Brisas do Lago - Carpaneda & Nasr, Joana França Joana França Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

10. Higher cabinets with various sized compartments will ensure that each item can be efficiently stored in your kitchen.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

11. Create balance and harmony with simple colours contrasting with vibrant elements.

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

12. This practical bed has been designed to meet the needs of the homeowner, with clever storage and shelves included in the design.

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

13. A closet plan such as this will definitely be a solution to the headache of bedroom storage.

APARTAMENTO FEMININO, UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA Modern dressing room
UNUM—ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
UNUM—ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

14. Utilise your corners with compartments and smart styled drawers.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

15. Build a shelf inside your shower to limit disorganised design and opt for a sleek and stylish effect.

MAISON CYNTHIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Classic style bathroom
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

16. This smart storage solution for towels is a great way to avoid buying extra accessories that will just end up looking like clutter anyway.

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

17. There’s nothing quite like balanced and timely décor to make a room look amazing.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

18. Choose light colours for a minimalist approach and keep your home looking organised.

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

19. Keep your kitchen organised and prevent pots, crockery and cutlery from being all over the place while cooking.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

20. Shelves are amazing to store items on various sizes and shapes, think about shelving in different heights for your kitchen, so there will always be room for everything!

APARTAMENTO IPANEMA, Egg. Interiores Egg. Interiores KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Wood effect
Egg. Interiores

Egg. Interiores
Egg. Interiores
Egg. Interiores

21. Think old fashioned storage with compartments integrated beneath the sofa. It’s a great place to hide extra blankets and pillows that aren’t used daily.

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Living roomSide tables & trays
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

22. Create an effect of an integrated environment through a modern painting on the wall.

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Opt for a modern take on the traditional bunk bed if your kids are sharing a room, the end result will be spectacular.

Apartamento RRT em Mogi das Cruzes - SP, Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Ar:Co—Arquitetura Cooperativa

Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa
Ar:Co—Arquitetura Cooperativa
Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa

24. Think of ways to make your furniture extra functional, this bedside table doubles up as a small work area.

APARTAMENTO 510, Yamagata Arquitetura Yamagata Arquitetura BedroomBeds & headboards
Yamagata Arquitetura

Yamagata Arquitetura
Yamagata Arquitetura
Yamagata Arquitetura

25. A mirrored cabinet is a practical must-have in a small bathroom, it’s perfect to keep your products and essentials safely stowed away and out of sight.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking at revamping your bathroom, then these 15 beautiful but affordable bathrooms will inspire you.

​9 bright ways to brighten up dark rooms in your home
Which storage idea are you most likely to implement?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks