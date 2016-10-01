A small and simple apartment of only R500,000!

We have to head to the patio of this excellent city apartment before we complete this Ideabook. City views, panoramic sights and fresh air creates a comfortable and relaxing area that is not too far from the interior. A patio is a great way to enjoy everything that a home has to offer, now just to grab a delicious cup of coffee and take in the atmosphere or how about planning that social event with loved ones and get your grill going? A small but beautiful house that this couple built on a tiny budget is another beauty.