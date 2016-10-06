​An old Johannesburg kitchen gets a beautiful new style

Here on homify, we are all about style and quality, but not necessarily brand-new style. Some of the most striking designs we showcase come from old structures that got a second chance in life thanks to a renovation or makeover.

Such was the case with today’s piece, an old kitchen that most certainly did not look like the heart of any home. In severe need of both beauty and functionality, the space was tackled by professional team Bosskitchens, situated in Johannesburg, who prides themselves on top-quality designs and a commitment to excellence.

Let’s see what they achieved with this very underwhelming space, shall we?