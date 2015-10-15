6 tips your kid would love in their bedroom

Its important to discuss what makes you kid tick when doing a room makeover, your child needs to give input on their own bedroom so you can be sure that they will absolutely adore it. This camping bed is perfect for kids of families who love spending time enjoying the great outdoors! The bed resembles a log cabin with its own little roof, providing that special illusion of a safe haven for your child. Bringing in the natural wooden element into the cabinet as well continues with that same look and feel. The bed even has it's own reading lamp inside which is the perfect addition for kids that are already able to read by themselves. While the use of the yellow creates a sort of sunlight simulation to the room. It really is an exceptional and original option for any parent with a flair for the creative.