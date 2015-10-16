Amazing Transformation a Parisian Apartment!

Bonjour! We’re roaming the streets of Paris today, the city of love. But it won’t be fresh croissants we’re after, or the Eiffel Tower. Instead we’ll be discovering a neat little apartment with all the essentials that an apartment dweller could need. But as en extra treat, we’ll be doing a complete makeover – comparing the before shots with the after images, and showing what magic a makeover can accomplish.
Before the hard work started, we were faced with an empty shell of a place, a space that required some warmth and personality. After the transformation, the apartment boasts a chic and ultra stylish finishing, ideal for just about anybody who has a taste for the contemporary: from a young artist to a go-getter business professional.
Let’s see the wonderful process of renovation.
Before the makeover started, this tiny kitchen had no intention of being the hearty kind of social spot where glorious meals are being prepared. No warmth, no soul, no aesthetics or practicality of any kind – and the white tiles and cabinets tend to resemble a small, cheerless bathroom more than anything else. Some serious work was required her…
Yes, by all means do a double take here – even though this image does not resemble the previous one at all, it is the same room! From squashed kitchen to a spot with absolute soul, this colourful creation would make preparing toast feel like a treat. Working on a small budget (and with limited space) did not deter the architect one bit. After adding a strong element of contrast (just look at that peaceful hue of the wood playing with the dark and dramatic tile work/fridge), we are left with a sophisticated piece of urban space, firmly grounded on a playful kitchen floor. Now that’s pure makeover magic!
Although the warm wooden floor presents a timeless feeling that would be welcome anywhere, not much can be said for the bland surroundings. The white walls are in serious need of some colourful personality, some playful materials and exciting decor. Challenge accepted!
What was presented as a challenge was turned into an opportunity – and success was the result! Playing with a strong combination of colours (red and black: very daring) immediately elevates the space into an area of chic modernism. The dark flat-screen TV, the exquisite leather couch, the black contemporary table legs all do their part to add a striking element against the wooden floor, which has been polished until perfection.
What was once a bland wall has now been transformed into a clean urban backdrop, enhancing the newly added colours until they seem to glow with sophistication. Job well done!
Following that exquisite wooden floor leads us to the room next door, which turns out to be the dining room. From a warm, sexy red living room to a cool and sincere green dining space, we are treated to a classic fireplace which, with its otherworldly characteristic, seems to adjust perfectly in its new chic surroundings.
This apartment makeover involved changing the space’s structures and breaking out some walls. The rest of the labour was focused on utilising the existing assets, and arranging a marriage between classic and cosmopolitan.
The element that links us back to the living room (and the kitchen) seems to be the strong black, illustrated in the dining chairs, modern carpet, and bits and piece of decor scattered here and there.
The wooden floors lead us to the place of rest, surrounded by clear white walls in need of some TLC, a little metal radiator, plus a narrow glass window extending onto (what appears to be) a little Juliet balcony, complete with wrought iron fencing. Is this place currently making use of its full potential? Definitely not! So, let’s see what can be done…
A splash of royal blue for a fresh effect, some intricate wallpaper to add a special charm, and the addition of chic yet stylish furniture. What is the result? A cosy but modish bedroom where sweet dreams are guaranteed.
The old items (floors, radiator, window) were kept, only expanded upon (our radiator is sporting that fantastic new blue). Dark drapes neatly frame our little view of the outside, while a delicious wooden desk adds some personal touches. A round framed mirror above the bed and a soft skin rug neatly makes optimum use of the available space.
We are presented with a bathroom that has everything required: adequate washing facilities, cool wall tiles, tiled flooring, hanging mirror – we are even treated to a small window for some natural lighting. So, what has been left out? A fresh addition of class and style. Is the makeover up for the challenge?
Expanding on the white that dominates the space (the walls, the cabinets), the makeover tossed the cool green (and black) tiles and opted for a greyish baby blue finish instead. Add to that an ultramarine heated towel rail (nicely echoing the bedroom shade), a fabulous new mirror against the wall, and a bright yellow shower mat for a tiny spot of friendly sunshine. And why not, as it works fantastically?
Just don’t overlook the touch of black in the chic new washing basin cabinet. All in all, a bathroom worthy of a magazine cover!