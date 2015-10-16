Amazing Transformation a Parisian Apartment!

Bonjour! We’re roaming the streets of Paris today, the city of love. But it won’t be fresh croissants we’re after, or the Eiffel Tower. Instead we’ll be discovering a neat little apartment with all the essentials that an apartment dweller could need. But as en extra treat, we’ll be doing a complete makeover – comparing the before shots with the after images, and showing what magic a makeover can accomplish.

Before the hard work started, we were faced with an empty shell of a place, a space that required some warmth and personality. After the transformation, the apartment boasts a chic and ultra stylish finishing, ideal for just about anybody who has a taste for the contemporary: from a young artist to a go-getter business professional.

Let’s see the wonderful process of renovation.