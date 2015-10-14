Best tips to make your home bigger

Household space is a valuable asset. It seems that were are always striving toward bigger and better homes. This is, of course, not always possible due to limited budgets, availability and surroundings. It is not difficult to love the home you have though, if you know how to make it all you need it to be.
Long gone are the days that the physical perimeters of a house limit the sense of space within it. Often it is impossible or just too cumbersome to change the physical dimensions of a home. If it doesn't cost an arm and a leg, it might take ages to complete! This is, however, no reason to despair, since there are numerous helpful tips on how space and objects can be manipulated and equipped to make a home seem much bigger than it actually is. Here are some of the best ones.
It is no secret that light colours—especially white—makes spaces look bigger. This is probably the best known tip for creating the illusion of volume in small spaces. It is repeated advice because it is a technique that is guaranteed to get favourable results. White and other light coloured objects reflect light from its surfaces, which produces a more spacious appearance. For this reason, it is especially beneficial to have white walls, ceilings and floors in order to create the semblance of enlarged room dimensions.
This is not to say that living spaces should resemble sanatoriums. As long as the boundaries of the room is neutral, furniture and decorations can be bring in colour. Having a monochromatic colour scheme for a specific room is another great idea, as different shades of the same colour will bring an optical coherence and promote a feeling of openness.
When it comes to choosing materials to make a home look bigger, glass remains the champion. This translucence of this versatile material will replace barriers encumbering visual space, bringing depth to the house and enlarging the perceivable area. It will also allow more light to permeate the interior—a clarity conducive to bigger spaces. What's more, glass can be easily integrated in any design or style, due to its neutral and transparent nature.
Glass will work particularly well as a divider between rooms where a high level of privacy is not required, such as between the foyer and the interior of the house. The interior rooms will seem larger, while the entryway remains a self-contained space in its own right.
Furniture has a major impact on the real and perceived space available. Fewer pieces of furniture will ultimately make a room look bigger, but the type and style of furniture has just as much influence. Raised furniture with exposed legs create a visual openness around unused space, while solid pieces will fill this same space without a functional purpose. Raised furniture is also easier to move around and adjust to free up the maximum space in any given area. It is just a lighter, neater option.
Another great tip with furniture is to pick statement pieces—large pieces of furniture that can be used instead of numerous smaller units that clutter up living areas. A large, yet stylish sofa will make a room seem larger than several armchairs. Also try and move furniture from walls—even just a few centimetres. When furniture is packed to the boundaries, it will feel like there's nowhere else to go.
The style of a home will determine the perceived amount of space within it. In a baroque-styled home will be overburdened with detail, making it seem much smaller than it really is. Similarly, an interior style utilising many vivid colours will enclose the space and reflect much less light.
Minimalism, on the other hand, is instrumental in increasing the observable size of the rooms. A minimalist style prescribes a lack of ornamentation and the use of simple, large forms. This means more free space is available and clutter is eliminated. This will most certainly make a room seem larger.
A useful minimalist design choice in this case will be to leave large windows without covering. This will not only simplify the visual field, but will also bring in an illusion of depth.
Light is the key to enlarging spaces. The more light, the more we can see and the bigger the visible area around us. Lighting can easily be employed strategically in small spaces to make it look larger.
Traditional central, top-down lighting will not produce great results in trying to enlarge rooms. It pools the light in a small area, leaving the corners of a room less visually accessible. A better option is to use multiple smaller lamps across the room, including floor lamps. This has a dual purpose in enlarging the surroundings: it will spread out the light across the entire area, and also lead an onlooker's eye across the scope of the room.
Decoration is by far the simplest and most cost-effective way to make any space feel bigger. There are many ways to choose and arrange the objects within a house to make the space seem bigger. De-cluttering is a primary method, but it can only take us as far as the four walls of a room allows.
Mirrors, however, are clever little tricksters that can be skilfully employed to make a room look much larger than it actually is. It creates the illusion of depth and large mirrors can nearly double the perceived space of a given area. A strategic way to position mirrors are across from windows, which will reflect even more depth into the interior. The increased dimensions provided by mirrors will undoubtedly increase the apparent interior size of any home.
