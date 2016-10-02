The sad and neglected home that was saved by love and a small budget

Today we are going to visit Nice in France, where design professionals Casavog have taken a very sad and old-fashioned home and transformed it into the savviest home on the block.
This is a great project for South Africans to learn from! Often, we get caught up in daily life so much so that one day we look up and realise that our decor and furniture is about 10 years outdated! This before and after is a wonderful example of why it is so important to keep renewing our trends and style.
As we will see in the before images, the home was very outdated with kitsch furniture and and a clashing colour palette. Yet the designers rose to the occasion, ensuring that it has become a very sophisticated and savvy interior design.
Let's take a look!
The living room in the home before the renovation is very old-fashioned!
The shiny green chairs, old carpet and antique furniture do nothing to enhance this space, despite its size and the amount of natural light that flows into it. Even the chandelier is outdated.
There is also no strategic colour scheme in this space, with the colours clashing with one another.
This space is in serious need of a modern look and feel!
In this image, we can see what a state of chaos the home was in during the renovation. It is in a total state of disrepair.
There are ladders everywhere along with building tools, paint and other objects. This shows that a renovation is no small undertaking. Yet the results will be phenomenal!
In this image, we can see how the designers have gone for a brown tones throughout this space. including brown wallpaper with patterns on it. This clashes with the brown carpet and the wooden finishes.
We can also see that there is no organisation in this space. There are personal items all over the space, which make it look very cramped and crowded.
This image also shows us how bad the lighting is in this space. It gives a horrible neon glow to the interior design.
In this image, we come across the architectural drawing, which shows what the designers had in mind for this special space.
In fact, in this image, we can see how much space there is to work with as well as how an open plan design makes for a very stylish and expansive design.
An architectural plan is always a great way to ensure that the designers and the home owners are on the same page!
The living area has been completely transformed into a trendy and savvy space with a neutral colour palette and some black and white designs that bring a very stylish look and feel to the space.
The home has been opened up with the rooms flowing into one another, which makes it seem that much bigger and more expansive.
The kitchen features a gorgeous little breakfast bar, keeping the kitchen slightly separate from the rest of the living space, while still allowing the family to interact while the chef is in the kitchen. Don't you love the modern bar stools that furnish the bar?
The lighting has also been greatly improved throughout this space, bringing a soft ambiance to the room, which is far more appealing.
If we poke our heads into the kitchen, we can really see what an interactive space this is thanks to the kitchen bar.
Kitchen islands are always wonderful additions to a kitchen space as they provide an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food. They also give the kitchen extra storage space, keeping the space looking neat and tidy.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home.
In the newly designed bedroom, the designers have gone for dark colours, which create a wonderfully serene and tranquil space where the residents can escape from the rest of the world.
The dark tones complement the white linen, while the accessories and decor bring a softer look and feel to the space. Tip: add a vase of flowers to a bedroom design.
The designers have also gone for soft lamps in this space, which bring a wonderful moody ambiance to the room.
The bathroom is very modern and sophisticated, with the same dark tones that we saw in the bedroom.
You'll also notice that there are no personal items littering this space. Everything is stored neatly away in cabinets, medicine cupboards and on shelves. This keeps the small space looking neat and organised. This is a great tip for a bathroom as you don't want your guests having to wash their hands next to your toothpaste and make-up.
Also have a look at these: Brilliant beautiful bathroom trends.