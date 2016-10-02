The sad and neglected home that was saved by love and a small budget

Today we are going to visit Nice in France, where design professionals Casavog have taken a very sad and old-fashioned home and transformed it into the savviest home on the block.

This is a great project for South Africans to learn from! Often, we get caught up in daily life so much so that one day we look up and realise that our decor and furniture is about 10 years outdated! This before and after is a wonderful example of why it is so important to keep renewing our trends and style.

As we will see in the before images, the home was very outdated with kitsch furniture and and a clashing colour palette. Yet the designers rose to the occasion, ensuring that it has become a very sophisticated and savvy interior design.

Let's take a look!